Chicago Fire's Eamonn Walker Leaving After 12 Seasons

There's about to be another vacancy at Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire star Eamonn Walker—who has been portraying Wallace Boden since the NBC series' inception—will be leaving the show after 12 seasons, according to multiple outlets.

While news of the departure comes three weeks before the firefighting drama's season 12 finale, titled "Never Say Goodbye," fans will breathe a sigh of relief to know that Walker's character is not being killed off. Instead, per Deadline and The Wrap, the beloved fire chief is still expected to make appearances in a recurring capacity, as it was reportedly the actor's personal decision to scale back from his series regular role.

Still, Boden has been a beloved figurehead in the Chicago Fire Department. The character—who has also appeared on the Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med spinoffs—started out as Chief of Battalion 25 when the show premiered back in 2012. He was promoted to Deputy District Chief during season 10 and is currently in the running to be Deputy Fire Commissioner.