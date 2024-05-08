Chicago Fire's Eamonn Walker Leaving After 12 Seasons

There's about to be another vacancy at Firehouse 51.
Chicago Fire star Eamonn Walker—who has been portraying Wallace Boden since the NBC series' inception—will be leaving the show after 12 seasons, according to multiple outlets.
While news of the departure comes three weeks before the firefighting drama's season 12 finale, titled "Never Say Goodbye," fans will breathe a sigh of relief to know that Walker's character is not being killed off. Instead, per Deadline and The Wrap, the beloved fire chief is still expected to make appearances in a recurring capacity, as it was reportedly the actor's personal decision to scale back from his series regular role.
Still, Boden has been a beloved figurehead in the Chicago Fire Department. The character—who has also appeared on the Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med spinoffs—started out as Chief of Battalion 25 when the show premiered back in 2012. He was promoted to Deputy District Chief during season 10 and is currently in the running to be Deputy Fire Commissioner.
Walker's exit from Chicago Fire follows Kara Killmer's mid-season final bow in February, when her character Sylvie Brett tied the knot Matthew Casey—played by Jesse Spencer, who left the series in 2021 during season 10—and moved to Oregon.
"If you told me when I started that Sylvie would end up with Casey," Kilmer said in a promo video at the time, "I'd be like, 'Absolutely not, that would be so cool.'"
In March, newcomer Rome Flynn announced his departure following six episodes, with his firefighter character Derek Gibson seeking treatment for a drug addiction.
"Just like all the fans, I was sad to see Gibson leave," he told Variety. "He was a character I very much enjoyed playing. I had a wonderful experience during my time on Chicago Fire and have great respect for the cast and crew and hope to team up with Dick Wolf again when the time is right."
Chicago Fire has been renewed for a 13th season, though a premiere date has not been announced.
