Authorities Share of Cause of Death Behind 3 Missing Surfers Found in Mexico

Tragedy has struck the surfing community.

The bodies of three surfers were found in a hard-to-reach well near Ensenada, Mexico, last week, and now authorities have confirmed the cause of death for Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their American friend Jack Carter Rhoad.

Authorities explained the trio were killed in an apparent carjacking, according to NBC News, with the Ensenada medical examiner saying that the official causes of death were gunshot wounds to the head.

The three were originally considered missing on April 27 after they failed to return to an Airbnb rental. Their bodies were discovered in a remote well that was 50 feet deep—along with a fourth body that had been there longer—in La Bocana, south of Ensenada, per NBC News. According to a statement by the state's attorney general's office, family members were brought in to make the identifications in person.

Prosecutors shared during a news conference on May 6 that they suspect the carjackers were trying to steal the wheels on the pickup truck used by the surfers.