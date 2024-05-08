Kourtney Kardashian Shares "Beautiful" Moment Between Travis Barker and Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby boy Rocky made quite the splash during their recent family vacation with siblings Reign Disick, Alabama Barker and Atiana de la Hoya.

By Gabrielle Chung May 08, 2024 1:01 AMTags
BabiesTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesRocky Barker
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Gives New Glimpse of Baby Rocky on Spring Break

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son Rocky is feeling the beach life.

In fact, the 6-month-old had a blast exploring the waves with his dad during their recent family vacation in the Bahamas. As seen in a video shared on Instagram May 6, Travis gently held Rocky while the baby boy dipped his feet in the crystal blue ocean, making small splashes as the water receded from the sandy shore.

"Grateful," the Blink-182 drummer captioned the sweet clip, while Kourtney wrote in the comments section, "A beautiful life."

The Kardashians star also reshared her husband's video on Instagram Stories, writing in the caption, "My loves."

But Rocky wasn't the only one from the Kardashian-Barker clan who had fun in the sun. In other photos Travis posted, his stepdaughter Atiana, 25, and daughter Alabama, 18—who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—were also seen hanging around the beach.  

As for his 20-year-old son Landon? Travis, 48, said he skipped the tropical getaway because he "doesn't like to fly."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

Meanwhile, Kourtney shared a few snaps of her and ex Scott Disick's 9-year-old son Reign soaking up the sun, sand and surf.

 

"Island in the sun," the Poosh creator wrote in one Instagram postadding in another, "It's better in the Bahamas."

The beach vacation comes as Kourtney—who is also mom to kids Mason, 14, and Penelope, 11—continues to focus on "healing and shrinking" after her pregnancy with Rocky. Last month, the 45-year-old noted that this is "the period I find the hardest."

 

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," she added. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful."

For more photos of baby Rocky, keep reading.

Insatgram

All the Small Things

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shared a sweet kiss while holding their son Rocky Thirteen Barker, who they welcomed on Nov. 1, 2023.

Instagram

Mom Life

Travis shared a sweet look at life with their baby boy, captioning this mother-son photo on Instagram in April 2024, "I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for."

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Light It Up

The Kardashians star celebrated her 45th birthday alongside Travis and Rocky in April 2024, with the family ringing in the milestone with a firework display.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Come Fly With Me

Rocky took his first international flight when the family flew down to Australia for Travis' Blink-182 tour in March 2024.

Instagram/Travis Barker

Beach Baby

Travis splashed around the gentle waves with his son during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

Instagram / Travis Barker

Fell in Love at the Rock Show

The drummer's baby boy joined him behind the kit.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Take a Dip

Kourtney and baby Rocky kicked back by the pool during a tropical vacation in April 2024.

Instagram

Your Hand in Mine

Travis shared this adorable photo of Rocky and his mama on Kourtney's 45th birthday in April 2024.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

Son & Sunset

The Blink-182 rocker held his son during Kourtney's 45th birthday celebrations.

Instagram

Feeling Festive

Rocky donned on a pair of elf boots during Christmas 2023.

