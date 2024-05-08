Kourtney Kardashian Shares "Beautiful" Moment Between Travis Barker and Son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son Rocky is feeling the beach life.
In fact, the 6-month-old had a blast exploring the waves with his dad during their recent family vacation in the Bahamas. As seen in a video shared on Instagram May 6, Travis gently held Rocky while the baby boy dipped his feet in the crystal blue ocean, making small splashes as the water receded from the sandy shore.
"Grateful," the Blink-182 drummer captioned the sweet clip, while Kourtney wrote in the comments section, "A beautiful life."
The Kardashians star also reshared her husband's video on Instagram Stories, writing in the caption, "My loves."
But Rocky wasn't the only one from the Kardashian-Barker clan who had fun in the sun. In other photos Travis posted, his stepdaughter Atiana, 25, and daughter Alabama, 18—who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler—were also seen hanging around the beach.
As for his 20-year-old son Landon? Travis, 48, said he skipped the tropical getaway because he "doesn't like to fly."
Meanwhile, Kourtney shared a few snaps of her and ex Scott Disick's 9-year-old son Reign soaking up the sun, sand and surf.
"Island in the sun," the Poosh creator wrote in one Instagram post, adding in another, "It's better in the Bahamas."
The beach vacation comes as Kourtney—who is also mom to kids Mason, 14, and Penelope, 11—continues to focus on "healing and shrinking" after her pregnancy with Rocky. Last month, the 45-year-old noted that this is "the period I find the hardest."
"I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal," she added. "The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn't realistic. Life is beautiful."
