Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Message on "Loyal People" After Tom Brady Roast

Watch : Kim Kardashian Roasts Tom Brady During Netflix Special

Bridget Moynahan has some ideas on the greatest of all time.

After ex Tom Brady was called out during a Netflix roast for getting her pregnant, the I, Robot actress seemingly shared her thoughts on the jokes made about their relationship.

"Loyal people take s--t more personal because they never would've did that s--t to you," the 53-year-old reshared to her Instagram May 6, captioning the image, "So true."

During The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on May 5, comedian Nikki Glaser compared their relationship—which lasted from 2004 to 2006—to Tom's NFL retirement.

"Seriously, Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long," Nikki joked. "You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough."

Even Will Ferrell got in on the action, adding, "The last time this guy went truly deep, he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan."