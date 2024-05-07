Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Message on "Loyal People" After Tom Brady Roast

Bridget Moynahan has some ideas on the greatest of all time.
After ex Tom Brady was called out during a Netflix roast for getting her pregnant, the I, Robot actress seemingly shared her thoughts on the jokes made about their relationship.
"Loyal people take s--t more personal because they never would've did that s--t to you," the 53-year-old reshared to her Instagram May 6, captioning the image, "So true."
During The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady on May 5, comedian Nikki Glaser compared their relationship—which lasted from 2004 to 2006—to Tom's NFL retirement.
"Seriously, Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long," Nikki joked. "You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough."
Even Will Ferrell got in on the action, adding, "The last time this guy went truly deep, he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan."
The couple's tumultuous history began in 2007, when, soon after their breakup, Bridget shared she was pregnant with his child—son Jack Brady, 16—just as Tom started dating his now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen—with whom he shares kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.
Fortunately, Tom and Gisele have had a solid parenting relationship alongside Bridget over the years—with the supermodel even telling Jack in a birthday post she would "always be here for" him even after the divorce.
In fact, he's talked about what a great relationship he has with Jack—who might even be following in his dad's football steps.
"I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends and the camaraderie at a young age," Tom said of Jack's football prowess on Sirius XM's podcast Let's Go! in October. "He has meals on Friday nights with his teammates, and it brings out the best parts of us."
"He's a grinder, and he's a very good athlete—great hand-eye coordination," he added. "He actually moves better than I did at his age. Like I said though, the point of sports to me, certainly in high school age, is to just enjoy it and do it with your friends and it'll get more serious as you get older."
