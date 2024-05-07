Kieran Culkin's Handsy PDA With Wife Jazz Charton at 2024 Met Gala Is Ludicrously Delightful

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: See the Cutest Couples on the Met Steps!

Kieran Culkin proved he's the CEO of red carpet flirting.

The Succession alum and wife Jazz Charton couldn't keep their hands off each other at the 2024 Met Gala May 6, posing together on the fame Metropolitan Museum of Art steps as they made their way into the event.

Jazz, 35, looked to be bursting into laughter as Kieran, 41, kept holding onto her from behind and constantly giving her kisses, with the duo even giving fans a truly adorable version of the classic "awkward prom" pose. And fans were loving it.

"they are the only married couple having fun at any given time i'm in tears," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, with another adding, "never seen two people more pathetically obsessed with each other and i can't get enough."

As for fashion, Kieran, 41, went for an artsy looking, wearing a paint splattered suit by KidSuper, while his wife of 10 years leaned into the evening's "The Garden of Time" dress code with a flowing yellow gown, complete with a yellow floral design on the bodice.