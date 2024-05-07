Justin Timberlake Reacts to Jessica Biel’s Over-the-Top Met Gala Gown

Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling when it's love for Jessica Biel.
In fact, the "Mirrors" singer couldn't help but gush over his wife of 11 years' show-stopping 2024 Met Gala look. After the Emmy winner shared a video of her wardrobe change for the star-studded event, transforming from black jeans, white T-shirt and black cardigan for her pink flower petal gown from Tamara Ralph, Justin dropped three heart emojis in the comments.
Jessica's caption on the May 7 post reads that she was "feeling GREAT," and she certainly looked it too as she attended her first Met Gala in 11 years. The 7th Heaven alum shut down the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red—or, green and white—carpet with her look, which also included a dramatic plunge neckline and was topped off with a Cartier gold cuff necklace, a matching ring, and a silver clutch. (See every star on the red carpet here).
And Justin wasn't the only star to send Jessica some love in the comments of her post as her onscreen sister Beverley Mitchell wrote alongside a heart emoji, "You are too cute!!!"
But while Justin—who shares sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, with Jessica—wasn't able to be The Sinner star's plus-one to the event as he was tied up with a gig in San Jose for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, his rep confirmed to E! News, he was sure to lend his support from afar.
However, plenty of stars were able to turn the 2024 Met Gala into a date night, with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban walking hand-in-hand as well as Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, who made their red carpet debut.
Fans will have to wait until 2025 to see if Jessica and Justin turn the next first Monday in May into a fashionable night out but read on to see the couples who attended the 2024 Met Gala together.