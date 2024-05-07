Justin Timberlake Reacts to Jessica Biel’s Over-the-Top Met Gala Gown

Watch : Here’s Why Justin Timberlake Did Not Attend the 2024 Met Gala With Wife Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling when it's love for Jessica Biel.

In fact, the "Mirrors" singer couldn't help but gush over his wife of 11 years' show-stopping 2024 Met Gala look. After the Emmy winner shared a video of her wardrobe change for the star-studded event, transforming from black jeans, white T-shirt and black cardigan for her pink flower petal gown from Tamara Ralph, Justin dropped three heart emojis in the comments.

Jessica's caption on the May 7 post reads that she was "feeling GREAT," and she certainly looked it too as she attended her first Met Gala in 11 years. The 7th Heaven alum shut down the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red—or, green and white—carpet with her look, which also included a dramatic plunge neckline and was topped off with a Cartier gold cuff necklace, a matching ring, and a silver clutch. (See every star on the red carpet here).