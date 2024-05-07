Khloe Kardashian Had Tristan Thompson Take Paternity Tests After Fearing Rob Kardashian Donated Sperm

Khloe Kardashian said she had ex Tristan Thompson take three paternity tests to make sure that her brother Rob Kardashian wasn't actually the sperm donor for son Tatum: "That would be so disgusting."

By Gabrielle Chung May 07, 2024 9:22 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianRob KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Comment Suggesting She Should Be a Lesbian

Khloe Kardashian is keeping an eye on her family tree.

So much so that she had her ex Tristan Thompson—with whom she daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 21 months—take three paternity tests to make sure that he was indeed the father of their youngest child. Explaining how Tatum has a "freaking weird" resemblance to her younger brother Rob Kardashian in both looks and behavior, the Kardashians star quipped she needed actual DNA evidence to figure out if there had been an accidental mix-up at the surrogacy agency.

"My son looks just like my brother," Khloe shared on the May 7 episode of the SHE MD podcast. "Because he was an IVF baby or a surrogate baby, I was like, 'Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?'"

Joking that Tristan was "so offended" by the suggestion, the Good American founder continued with a laugh, "In this family, that would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting." 

And while Khloe—who was in the middle of the surrogacy process when she learned that Tristan had secretly fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols—is no longer romantically involved with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, she nonetheless believes he's an "incredible father" to their children. 

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

"He made mistake, but he's the nicest guy," she said. "And we get along so well now. We're not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids."

Of the 33-year-old—who is also dad to sons Prince, 7, with Jordan Craig and Theo, 2, with Maralee—added, "I've seen some other fathers that are not great fathers. I'm very grateful that I have one that wants to be in their lives, that's active every single day even though he doesn't live here full time."

 

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group; Steven Lawton/WireImage

As for her love life these days? The 39-year-old is purely focused on co-parenting at the moment.

"I will be ready to date," Khloe assured. "I just don't know if it's right now."

For more of Khloe and Tristan's family moments together, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

2

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

3

Why Khloe Kardashian Had Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe Kardashian shared this pic of herself with daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson in August 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian facts!!! Lol"

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Dad Tristan Thompson shared his first photos of Tatum for the little one's first birthday in July 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Purr-fect Pals

Tatum bonded with the family cat, Grey Kitty, in this sweet video Khloe shared on Instagram in January 2024.

Instagram

Christmas Spirit

Khloe shared a look at her kids in matching holiday PJs in December 2023, writing, "The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Birthday Love

Khloe wished Tristan a happy 33rd birthday in March 2023, sharing this photo of the NBA star with their two kids on Instagram Story.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True hugged her brother on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Hulu
Baby Boy

He made a brief appearance on a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

2

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

3

Why Khloe Kardashian Had Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests

4

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History

5

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive