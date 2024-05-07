Khloe Kardashian Had Tristan Thompson Take Paternity Tests After Fearing Rob Kardashian Donated Sperm

Khloe Kardashian is keeping an eye on her family tree.
So much so that she had her ex Tristan Thompson—with whom she daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 21 months—take three paternity tests to make sure that he was indeed the father of their youngest child. Explaining how Tatum has a "freaking weird" resemblance to her younger brother Rob Kardashian in both looks and behavior, the Kardashians star quipped she needed actual DNA evidence to figure out if there had been an accidental mix-up at the surrogacy agency.
"My son looks just like my brother," Khloe shared on the May 7 episode of the SHE MD podcast. "Because he was an IVF baby or a surrogate baby, I was like, 'Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?'"
Joking that Tristan was "so offended" by the suggestion, the Good American founder continued with a laugh, "In this family, that would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting."
And while Khloe—who was in the middle of the surrogacy process when she learned that Tristan had secretly fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols—is no longer romantically involved with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, she nonetheless believes he's an "incredible father" to their children.
"He made mistake, but he's the nicest guy," she said. "And we get along so well now. We're not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids."
Of the 33-year-old—who is also dad to sons Prince, 7, with Jordan Craig and Theo, 2, with Maralee—added, "I've seen some other fathers that are not great fathers. I'm very grateful that I have one that wants to be in their lives, that's active every single day even though he doesn't live here full time."
As for her love life these days? The 39-year-old is purely focused on co-parenting at the moment.
"I will be ready to date," Khloe assured. "I just don't know if it's right now."
