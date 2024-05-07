Khloe Kardashian Had Tristan Thompson Take Paternity Tests After Fearing Rob Kardashian Donated Sperm

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Reacts to Comment Suggesting She Should Be a Lesbian

Khloe Kardashian is keeping an eye on her family tree.

So much so that she had her ex Tristan Thompson—with whom she daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 21 months—take three paternity tests to make sure that he was indeed the father of their youngest child. Explaining how Tatum has a "freaking weird" resemblance to her younger brother Rob Kardashian in both looks and behavior, the Kardashians star quipped she needed actual DNA evidence to figure out if there had been an accidental mix-up at the surrogacy agency.

"My son looks just like my brother," Khloe shared on the May 7 episode of the SHE MD podcast. "Because he was an IVF baby or a surrogate baby, I was like, 'Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?'"

Joking that Tristan was "so offended" by the suggestion, the Good American founder continued with a laugh, "In this family, that would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting."

And while Khloe—who was in the middle of the surrogacy process when she learned that Tristan had secretly fathered a baby boy with Maralee Nichols—is no longer romantically involved with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, she nonetheless believes he's an "incredible father" to their children.