Met Gala 2024: Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Favorite of Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Songs

Gigi Hadid is guilty as sin for replaying one Taylor Swift song more than the others.
The supermodel revealed which of the "Fortnight" singer's tracks she likes best from her album The Tortured Poets Department while walking the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala in New York May 6. (See more stars who climbed the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps here.)
In a May 6 video of her being asked to name a favorite while posing on the steps, Gigi replied, "'Down Bad.'"
And the Guests in Residence founder wasn't the only pal of Taylor's who shared which Tortured Poets song they've been jamming out to while attending the annual ball. In fact, Lana Del Rey called the whole record "beautiful" before giving her own answer to the question during fashion's biggest night.
"It's the one [called] 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?'" the "Summertime Sadness" singer told Entertainment Tonight May 6. "Whatever that title was."
Of course, it's no surprise that Gigi's got a blank space for "Down Bad." The song—which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100—tackles the relatable feeling of being deserted after an intense but fleeting romance.
As Taylor previously put it to iHeartRadio, "I was comparing the idea of being love bombed—where someone, like, rocks your world and dazzles you and then just kind of abandons you—as an alien abduction where you were abducted by aliens."
"Like, this girl was abducted by aliens but she wanted to stay with them," the "Cruel Summer" singer continued. "And then when they drop her off back in her hometown, she's like, ‘Wait no, where are you going? I liked it there. It was weird but it was cool. Come back.'"
