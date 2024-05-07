Met Gala 2024: Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Favorite of Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Songs

Watch : 2024 Met Gala Recap: The Most Viral Moments and Show-Stopping Fashion!

Gigi Hadid is guilty as sin for replaying one Taylor Swift song more than the others.

The supermodel revealed which of the "Fortnight" singer's tracks she likes best from her album The Tortured Poets Department while walking the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala in New York May 6. (See more stars who climbed the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps here.)

In a May 6 video of her being asked to name a favorite while posing on the steps, Gigi replied, "'Down Bad.'"

And the Guests in Residence founder wasn't the only pal of Taylor's who shared which Tortured Poets song they've been jamming out to while attending the annual ball. In fact, Lana Del Rey called the whole record "beautiful" before giving her own answer to the question during fashion's biggest night.

"It's the one [called] 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?'" the "Summertime Sadness" singer told Entertainment Tonight May 6. "Whatever that title was."