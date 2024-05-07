Met Gala 2024: Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Favorite of Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department Songs

At the 2024 Met Gala, Gigi Hadid shared which song off Taylor Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department is her favorite while walking the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet May 6.

Gigi Hadid is guilty as sin for replaying one Taylor Swift song more than the others. 

The supermodel revealed which of the "Fortnight" singer's tracks she likes best from her album The Tortured Poets Department while walking the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala in New York May 6. (See more stars who climbed the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps here.)

In a May 6 video of her being asked to name a favorite while posing on the steps, Gigi replied, "'Down Bad.'"

And the Guests in Residence founder wasn't the only pal of Taylor's who shared which Tortured Poets song they've been jamming out to while attending the annual ball. In fact, Lana Del Rey called the whole record "beautiful" before giving her own answer to the question during fashion's biggest night

"It's the one [called] 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?'" the "Summertime Sadness" singer told Entertainment Tonight May 6. "Whatever that title was."

Of course, it's no surprise that Gigi's got a blank space for "Down Bad." The song—which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100—tackles the relatable feeling of being deserted after an intense but fleeting romance. 

As Taylor previously put it to iHeartRadio, "I was comparing the idea of being love bombed—where someone, like, rocks your world and dazzles you and then just kind of abandons you—as an alien abduction where you were abducted by aliens."

"Like, this girl was abducted by aliens but she wanted to stay with them," the "Cruel Summer" singer continued. "And then when they drop her off back in her hometown, she's like, ‘Wait no, where are you going? I liked it there. It was weird but it was cool. Come back.'"

Keep reading to see Gigi, Lana and more stars who stepped out for the 2024 Met Gala: 

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jessica Biel

In Tamara Ralph.

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Shakira

In Carolina Herrera and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

