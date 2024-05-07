Doja Cat Explains How Her Wet T-Shirt Look at 2024 Met Gala Was On-Theme

Watch : Met Gala: Doja Cat, Florence Pugh & More SHOCKING Transformations

Doja Cat painted the town white at the 2024 Met Gala.

The Grammy winner made waves on the red carpet, walking up the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in a wet T-shirt dress that clung to her curves like glove. To create the illusion water had been thrown at her, Doja's makeup consisted of smeared mascara—in a sparkly silver hue, no less!—running down her face.

The simple, yet striking look from Vetements perfectly played up the Met Gala's "Garden of Time" theme. In fact, Doja shared the intention behind her bold fashion choice.

"I know that people were going to do flowers, so my flower of choice was the most-used flower and it's cotton," the 28-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at the May 6 event in New York City. "So, I wanted to do a white T-shirt because a white T-shirt is timeless and felt very poetic, and I knew it wasn't really going to blend in. I really don't like to blend in."

The "Woman" singer was certainly spot on considering she stood out among the bouquets of floral designs on the red carpet. (See every star arrival at the Met Gala.)