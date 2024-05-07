Doja Cat Explains How Her Wet T-Shirt Look at 2024 Met Gala Was On-Theme

Doja Cat revealed the inspiration behind her 2024 Met Gala look, which consisted of a wet T-shirt dress that she described as "very poetic.”

Doja Cat painted the town white at the 2024 Met Gala.

The Grammy winner made waves on the red carpet, walking up the famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps in a wet T-shirt dress that clung to her curves like glove. To create the illusion water had been thrown at her, Doja's makeup consisted of smeared mascara—in a sparkly silver hue, no less!—running down her face.

The simple, yet striking look from Vetements perfectly played up the Met Gala's "Garden of Time" theme. In fact, Doja shared the intention behind her bold fashion choice.

"I know that people were going to do flowers, so my flower of choice was the most-used flower and it's cotton," the 28-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at the May 6 event in New York City. "So, I wanted to do a white T-shirt because a white T-shirt is timeless and felt very poetic, and I knew it wasn't really going to blend in. I really don't like to blend in."

The "Woman" singer was certainly spot on considering she stood out among the bouquets of floral designs on the red carpet. (See every star arrival at the Met Gala.)

And in true Doja fashion, she committed to the look.

"I'm actually wet right now," she admitted, revealing the product soaking her dress. "I'm not supposed to give the secret, but it's hair gel. It's all hair gel and it's all over. I'm probably going to sit in the chair wet all night."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After making a splash on the red carpet, Doja swapped out her see-through dress for an even more risqué ensemble. While attending Richie Akiva's 10th annual Met Gala after-party at Casa Cipriani, the musician left little to the imagination in nude shapewear and matching tights by Vetements.

She paired the naked getup with nude heels, silver diamond-embellished earrings and a monochromatic makeup look.

Of course, Doja wasn't the only star to get into the Met Gala theme. Keep reading to see all of the head-turning looks from fashion's biggest night.

