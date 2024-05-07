Why Sarah Jessica Parker Left the 2024 Met Gala Early

If you just couldn't help but wonder what the 2024 Met Gala was like for Sarah Jessica Parker, allow her to explain.
After walking the red (or rather off-white and green) carpet with BFF Andy Cohen, the Sex and the City star headed inside New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the May 6 soirée. However, she didn't stick around for the dinner or Ariana Grande's performance thanks to an ensemble that created a few roadblocks.
"I couldn't sit," Parker told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the May 7 episode of Today. "Literally couldn't sit."
For "The Garden of Time" dress code, the 59-year-old—who acknowledged she also had prior commitments the next morning—wore a sheer dress by Richard Quinn that featured a hoop skirt along with lace and crystal detailing. (See every star's look here.)
And if you need any proof of just how hard it was to sit in the dress, SJP shared a photo of herself standing in a van as she made her way to the ball.
Even though the And Just Like That... actress—who topped off her outfit with a Philip Treacy hat—left the ball early, she was still able to peruse the exhibit "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." In fact, she told Today "it is the most unforgettable, glorious exhibition" she's ever seen from the Costume Institute.
The Family Stone alum also expressed how the Met Gala allows guests to mingle with other attendees they might not otherwise meet. Although, she admitted she can be "very shy."
"I've never been good at a big party," Parker continued. "I'm always afraid. I'm always nervous. If you tell me a dinner party with 12 people, I'm first to arrive. But a big party—and everybody's so famous."
Sarah Jessica Parker recaps what actually happens inside the Met Gala and what's ahead on Season 3 of "And Just Like That..." pic.twitter.com/PncrpcF045— TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) May 7, 2024
