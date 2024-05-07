Why Sarah Jessica Parker Left the 2024 Met Gala Early

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Sarah Jessica Parker Dazzles Alongside BFF Andy Cohen

If you just couldn't help but wonder what the 2024 Met Gala was like for Sarah Jessica Parker, allow her to explain.

After walking the red (or rather off-white and green) carpet with BFF Andy Cohen, the Sex and the City star headed inside New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the May 6 soirée. However, she didn't stick around for the dinner or Ariana Grande's performance thanks to an ensemble that created a few roadblocks.

"I couldn't sit," Parker told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the May 7 episode of Today. "Literally couldn't sit."

For "The Garden of Time" dress code, the 59-year-old—who acknowledged she also had prior commitments the next morning—wore a sheer dress by Richard Quinn that featured a hoop skirt along with lace and crystal detailing. (See every star's look here.)

And if you need any proof of just how hard it was to sit in the dress, SJP shared a photo of herself standing in a van as she made her way to the ball.