How Phoebe Dynevor Made Fashion History at the 2024 Met Gala

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor made Met Gala history on May 6 as the first person to ever wear custom Victoria Beckham on the red carpet. Here's how her look came together.

By Sabba Rahbar May 07, 2024 8:36 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetVictoria BeckhamMet GalaCelebritiesBridgerton
Watch: Met Gala 2024: Phoebe Dynevor Gives an Honest Rating of the Met Gala

Phoebe Dynevor's 2024 Met Gala look was certainly the talk of the Ton.

And not just because the Brigerton star, who E! News confirmed is engaged to Cameron Fuller, showed off a ring on that finger. She also made history at Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala as the first person to wear a Victoria Beckham look on the red carpet, arriving in a semi-transparent faded rose-colored tulle and lace gown, featuring hundreds of delicate flowers and a train. As for how it felt to be the person to mark the milestone at "The Garden of Time"-themed event, Phoebe told Live From E! she was "thrilled to be wearing it."

"We started with fabrics," she told Ross Mathews during Live From E!: Met Gala. "We wanted something fragile for the theme, something elegant and beautiful, and that kind of fits in with this beautiful theme. So I think we did well."

And the experience of collaboration with Victoria Beckham is something out her wildest dreams.

"10-year-old me never could have seen this coming," she gushed to British Vogue in a interview published May 7. "It's like something out of a fairytale."

photos
2024 Met Gala: After-Party Outfit Changes

And as Victoria Beckham herself explained, everything about the dress—from the fabric to the the hundreds of hand-dyed flowers—was incredibly intentional for the evening's dress code and to pay homage to the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which displays clothes that are so fragile, they can never be worn again.

"We decided to use vintage lace from our archives," she explained to British Vogue, "as there was something quite romantic about reviving it and bringing it back to life—much like a sleeping beauty." 

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

2

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

3

Why Khloe Kardashian Had Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests

"[Phoebe is] such a beautiful, talented young woman," she continued, "and I really wanted to design the gown with her in mind—to be almost like an extension of her. We even hand-dyed the flowers to match her skin."

And while Victoria was absent from this year's Met Gala—son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham was on the hand to represent the family—she is thrilled her brand is on display in a new and exciting way.

"The Met ball is one of the most high-profile events of the year," she explained, "so obviously having a full custom Victoria Beckham look on the red carpet—for the first time—is a bit of a landmark moment for us! I think it's a testament to how far the brand has come since 2008."

Phoebe wasn't the star celeb wearing an iconic look on the famed Met steps, keep reading to see all the fashions from the first Monday in May.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

In Tamara Ralph.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shakira

In Carolina Herrera and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

2

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

3

Why Khloe Kardashian Had Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests

4

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History

5

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive