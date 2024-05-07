How Phoebe Dynevor Made Fashion History at the 2024 Met Gala

Phoebe Dynevor's 2024 Met Gala look was certainly the talk of the Ton.
And not just because the Brigerton star, who E! News confirmed is engaged to Cameron Fuller, showed off a ring on that finger. She also made history at Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala as the first person to wear a Victoria Beckham look on the red carpet, arriving in a semi-transparent faded rose-colored tulle and lace gown, featuring hundreds of delicate flowers and a train. As for how it felt to be the person to mark the milestone at "The Garden of Time"-themed event, Phoebe told Live From E! she was "thrilled to be wearing it."
"We started with fabrics," she told Ross Mathews during Live From E!: Met Gala. "We wanted something fragile for the theme, something elegant and beautiful, and that kind of fits in with this beautiful theme. So I think we did well."
And the experience of collaboration with Victoria Beckham is something out her wildest dreams.
"10-year-old me never could have seen this coming," she gushed to British Vogue in a interview published May 7. "It's like something out of a fairytale."
And as Victoria Beckham herself explained, everything about the dress—from the fabric to the the hundreds of hand-dyed flowers—was incredibly intentional for the evening's dress code and to pay homage to the Costume Institute's new exhibit: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which displays clothes that are so fragile, they can never be worn again.
"We decided to use vintage lace from our archives," she explained to British Vogue, "as there was something quite romantic about reviving it and bringing it back to life—much like a sleeping beauty."
"[Phoebe is] such a beautiful, talented young woman," she continued, "and I really wanted to design the gown with her in mind—to be almost like an extension of her. We even hand-dyed the flowers to match her skin."
And while Victoria was absent from this year's Met Gala—son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham was on the hand to represent the family—she is thrilled her brand is on display in a new and exciting way.
"The Met ball is one of the most high-profile events of the year," she explained, "so obviously having a full custom Victoria Beckham look on the red carpet—for the first time—is a bit of a landmark moment for us! I think it's a testament to how far the brand has come since 2008."
Phoebe wasn't the star celeb wearing an iconic look on the famed Met steps, keep reading to see all the fashions from the first Monday in May.