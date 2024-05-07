How Phoebe Dynevor Made Fashion History at the 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2024: Phoebe Dynevor Gives an Honest Rating of the Met Gala

Phoebe Dynevor's 2024 Met Gala look was certainly the talk of the Ton.

And not just because the Brigerton star, who E! News confirmed is engaged to Cameron Fuller, showed off a ring on that finger. She also made history at Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual gala as the first person to wear a Victoria Beckham look on the red carpet, arriving in a semi-transparent faded rose-colored tulle and lace gown, featuring hundreds of delicate flowers and a train. As for how it felt to be the person to mark the milestone at "The Garden of Time"-themed event, Phoebe told Live From E! she was "thrilled to be wearing it."

"We started with fabrics," she told Ross Mathews during Live From E!: Met Gala. "We wanted something fragile for the theme, something elegant and beautiful, and that kind of fits in with this beautiful theme. So I think we did well."

And the experience of collaboration with Victoria Beckham is something out her wildest dreams.

"10-year-old me never could have seen this coming," she gushed to British Vogue in a interview published May 7. "It's like something out of a fairytale."