Keep Up With Kendall Jenner's 2 Jaw-Dropping Met Gala After-Party Looks

Kendall Jenner’s night at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art included two stunning after-party ensembles. Read on to see the angelic looks.

Kendall Jenner proved it's never too late for a fashion change. 

After all, the Kardashians star wore not one but two show-stopping looks for the 2024 Met Gala after-parties. (See who else attended the fashion's biggest night here.)

After exiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's May 6 benefit for its Fashion Institute, Kendall stepped out ready to celebrate the night in a custom white ensemble by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. The beaded look featured a custom gold corset, a white lacy overlay and bell sleeves to pull together its ethereal vibe. And the supermodel wanted to make sure her two white post-gala looks contrasted with her darker red carpet gown.

"I really wanted to continue a story of a Renaissance-inspired dress," Kendall explained to Vogue before the event, "and the dreamy sleeves, lace and beading felt not only Met special, but angelic and a contrast to my carpet look."

2024 Met Gala: After-Party Outfit Changes

Later on, the 28-year-old swapped out her Vivienne Westwood number for a white Givenchy by Alexander McQueen spring/summer 1997 outfit. The look was angelic, quite literally featuring angel wings on its bust. The outfit, comprised of a Haute Couture leather corset and silk satin chiffon skirt, had never been worn off the runway, according to a press release. After Kendall's outing, the dress went right back to the Givenchy Archives.

But it was a night of firsts for Kendall's trio of ensembles. In fact, to mark her ninth Met Gala, the reality star arrived in a black Givenchy Haute Couture 1999 gown featuring a sheer cutout that shows a glimpse of her backside.

Getty Images; Gotham/GC Images

As for how they fit into the "Garden of Time" theme, Kendall explained on the red carpet that she made fashion history as the "first human to wear" the piece. Just like her Givenchy two-piece, the gown was preserved in Givenchy Archives prior to the Met Gala and was set to be returned right after the event ends. Since they're archival pieces, her looks couldn't be tailored, but luckily, she added, "It just fit perfectly."

Read on to keep up with how Kendall and other stars partied after the 2024 Met Gala.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

SZA & LIzzo

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Penélope Cruz, Stella McCartney, Rita Ora & Shakira

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Camilla Cabello

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Julianne Hough

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Serena Williams

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny

Joshua Sobel

Winnie Harlow & Teyana Taylor

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Storm Reid

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Carid B & Hennessy Carolina

Joshua Sobel

Ciara Miller & Paige DeSorbo

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Usher

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Charli XCX

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Karlie Kloss

