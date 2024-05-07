Keep Up With Kendall Jenner's 2 Jaw-Dropping Met Gala After-Party Looks

Watch : Exes Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Spotted Getting Cozy At 2024 Met Gala After-Party

Kendall Jenner proved it's never too late for a fashion change.

After all, the Kardashians star wore not one but two show-stopping looks for the 2024 Met Gala after-parties. (See who else attended the fashion's biggest night here.)

After exiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's May 6 benefit for its Fashion Institute, Kendall stepped out ready to celebrate the night in a custom white ensemble by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. The beaded look featured a custom gold corset, a white lacy overlay and bell sleeves to pull together its ethereal vibe. And the supermodel wanted to make sure her two white post-gala looks contrasted with her darker red carpet gown.

"I really wanted to continue a story of a Renaissance-inspired dress," Kendall explained to Vogue before the event, "and the dreamy sleeves, lace and beading felt not only Met special, but angelic and a contrast to my carpet look."