Keep Up With Kendall Jenner's 2 Jaw-Dropping Met Gala After-Party Looks

Kendall Jenner proved it's never too late for a fashion change.
After all, the Kardashians star wore not one but two show-stopping looks for the 2024 Met Gala after-parties. (See who else attended the fashion's biggest night here.)
After exiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's May 6 benefit for its Fashion Institute, Kendall stepped out ready to celebrate the night in a custom white ensemble by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. The beaded look featured a custom gold corset, a white lacy overlay and bell sleeves to pull together its ethereal vibe. And the supermodel wanted to make sure her two white post-gala looks contrasted with her darker red carpet gown.
"I really wanted to continue a story of a Renaissance-inspired dress," Kendall explained to Vogue before the event, "and the dreamy sleeves, lace and beading felt not only Met special, but angelic and a contrast to my carpet look."
Later on, the 28-year-old swapped out her Vivienne Westwood number for a white Givenchy by Alexander McQueen spring/summer 1997 outfit. The look was angelic, quite literally featuring angel wings on its bust. The outfit, comprised of a Haute Couture leather corset and silk satin chiffon skirt, had never been worn off the runway, according to a press release. After Kendall's outing, the dress went right back to the Givenchy Archives.
But it was a night of firsts for Kendall's trio of ensembles. In fact, to mark her ninth Met Gala, the reality star arrived in a black Givenchy Haute Couture 1999 gown featuring a sheer cutout that shows a glimpse of her backside.
As for how they fit into the "Garden of Time" theme, Kendall explained on the red carpet that she made fashion history as the "first human to wear" the piece. Just like her Givenchy two-piece, the gown was preserved in Givenchy Archives prior to the Met Gala and was set to be returned right after the event ends. Since they're archival pieces, her looks couldn't be tailored, but luckily, she added, "It just fit perfectly."
