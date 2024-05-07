Last Minute Mother's Day Deals at Kate Spade: Score a Stylish $279 Crossbody for $63 & Free Gift

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Best Finds from Kate Spade Outlet's Deals
- Editor's Pick: Sadie Crossbody,
$259$79.20
- Most Popular: Emmie Flap Crossbody,
$299$71.20
- Best Deal: Perry Leather Dome Crossbody,
$279$63.20
Eek, Mother's Day is this weekend. And if you've got a mom (or a mother-in-law) that is hard to please, then we've got some good news for you. That's because there are so many chic styles over at Kate Spade Outlet that are up to 70% off, and include an extra 20% off with code MOM20 (which is automatically applied in cart). And when you spend $150 or more, you get a free gingham tote (also automatically applied). It's a win/win. To help you pick out the best of the best, I've put together a list of the top Kate Spade Outlet deals for the mother figure in your life (or maybe you keep it for yourself, that's cool, too).
Because it's never too late to find a stylish present for your mom, that also fits your budget. It's savings upon savings, and if you order by May 7, 10PM EST you can get your gift in time using next day shipping. Plus, these crossbodies, totes, and more, are versatile and classic, to go from day to night and event to event. And they come in bright, neutral, floral, and spring-ready colors for every kind of mom. There's also so many options for black for the chic mom.
So, if you've waited this long, don't wait a second more and head over to the best deals at Kate Spade Outlet. Because Mother's Day will soon be here and you don't want to let your sibling win that favorite child award.
Elsie Pebbled Leather Bucket Bag
With an adjustable strap, this bucket bag can even be worn as a crossbody. It's perfect for spring and summer, and has just enough room for the essentials. Grab one in beige, black, or smoky blue.
Leila Crossbody
There's no mom in the world who could resist a pebbled leather crossbody from Kate Spade. It has just enough room for all her essentials and comes in 4 colors. And since it's only $71, you should probably get one for yourself, too.
Perry Leather Dome Crossbody
Coming in at just $63, the Perry Leather Dome Crossbody is the ideal choice for a Mom and Me look. You get one, mom gets one, everybody's happy.
Kyla Top Handle Saddle Bag
The vibrant green hue of this pebbled leather saddle bag is just the pop of color your mom (or you) need. There's a thick strap, gold hardware accents, and it also comes in meringue and black colorways.
Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody
It doesn't get much cuter than the Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody. Even though it has a petite size, it's just big enough for your essentials. It's available in black, beige, and smoky blue, and will cost you just $71 (but looks more expensive than that).
Jana Tossed Strawberry Printed Tote
Spring is busting out all over this cute strawberry printed tote. It's the cutest accent to any seasonal fit and comes in at less than $80.
Emmie Flap Crossbody
If you're looking for a crossbody that goes with everything, the Emmie Flap Crossbody is it. Classic and versatile, it can go from day to night, work to happy hour, and is down from $299 to just $71.
Sadie Crossbody
The Sadie Crossbody comes in blossom pink, plus 5 other spring-ready colors. It features a tassel zipper and just enough room for your essentials. If you're not sure about the color, this user reports, "I usually buy only neutral color purses, but I could not resist this lovely pink purse."
Kristi Flap Crossbody
On the hunt for a cute, classy crossbody that can elevate any fit? Then your search is over. The $369 Kristi Flap Crossbody is just $87 and belongs in your closet STAT.
