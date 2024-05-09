This Is Us Star's Masked Singer Reveal Will Melt Your Heart

Watch : How This Is Us Reignited Chrissy Metz's Love for Music

This is The Masked Singer's Poodle Moth.

A beloved member of the This Is Us family was revealed as the fuzzy flyer during the Fox singing competition's quarterfinals on May 8, with judge Ken Jeong visibly moved by the contestant's personal journey as the underdog.

After all, Poodle Moth—who had been saved from elimination earlier in the season—was very candid about her past as a struggling performer in her clue package. "Being saved reminded me of another time in my life when I was saved right when I needed it most," she said. "Before my big break, I had no cash, a credit card gaining interest and even borrow money for gas. I was afraid of answering my phone just in case it was a debt collectors."

But as it turns out, fate was on the other end of the line and the winged wonder got a call that "changed everything."

"I got my big break and, well, the rest is history," she continued. "Now, all these years later, I'm here on the most fantastical stage singing my heart out as the adorable Poodle Moth."