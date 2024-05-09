NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

This Is Us Star's Masked Singer Reveal Will Melt Your Heart

Find out which beloved This Is Us cast member was sent home as Poodle Moth during The Masked Singer's quarterfinals on May 8.

By Gabrielle Chung May 09, 2024 1:05 AMTags
TVRecapsCelebritiesThis Is UsChrissy MetzThe Masked Singer
Watch: How This Is Us Reignited Chrissy Metz's Love for Music

This is The Masked Singer's Poodle Moth.

A beloved member of the This Is Us family was revealed as the fuzzy flyer during the Fox singing competition's quarterfinals on May 8, with judge Ken Jeong visibly moved by the contestant's personal journey as the underdog.

After all, Poodle Moth—who had been saved from elimination earlier in the season—was very candid about her past as a struggling performer in her clue package. "Being saved reminded me of another time in my life when I was saved right when I needed it most," she said. "Before my big break, I had no cash, a credit card gaining interest and even borrow money for gas. I was afraid of answering my phone just in case it was a debt collectors."

But as it turns out, fate was on the other end of the line and the winged wonder got a call that "changed everything."

"I got my big break and, well, the rest is history," she continued. "Now, all these years later, I'm here on the most fantastical stage singing my heart out as the adorable Poodle Moth."

photos
Ranking The Masked Singer Reveals From Least to Most Exciting

When it came to the judges' guesses for the celeb behind the costume, Ken suspected Melissa McCarthyRobin Thicke chose Shania Twain and Rita Ora picked Faith Hill. However, it was Jenny McCarthy who correctly deduced that Poodle Moth was none other than This Is Us star Chrissy Metz after the final clue suggested that the masked moth is a Golden Globe nominee.

Michael Becker/FOX; Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

"Oh my god," Jenny said after Chrissy's unmasking. "I can't even believe it!"

So, why did Chrissy join The Masked Singer

"I'm still educating people on me being a singer, so it was part of the reason I wanted to do this show," the 43-year-old told host Nick Cannon. "We're really going full throttle. You don't even know how much sweat is in this suit."

Keep reading to see all the celebs who have already been revealed this season. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Kardashians Trailer

2

How Travis Kelce Is Shaking Off Jana Kramer's Critical Comments

3

Idaho Murders: Former Roommate Reveals Final Text to Madison Mogen

Michael Becker/FOX

Book: Eliminated Week 1

The Book was revealed as comedian Kevin Hart, who only competed on the premiere episode March 6 to prank pal Nick Cannon.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Afghan Hound: Eliminated Week 2

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was the first actual contestant sent home during the second week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Getty Images

Spaghetti and Meatballs: Eliminated Week 3

Restaurateur Joe Bastianich said "ciao" to the competition after being revealed as Spaghetti and Meatballs.

Michael Becker/FOX

Lion: Eliminated Weed 4

TV host Billy Bush entered the competition as a wild card during week four but was abruptly eliminated.

Michael Becker/FOX/Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope

Lizard: Eliminated Week 5

Sisqo, singer of the 2000 mega-hit "Thong Song," was unmasked as Lizard during week five.

Michael Becker/FOX/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lovebird: Eliminated Week 6

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood was behind the Lovebird costume and was sent home during Transformers week.

Michael Becker/FOX/Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Buca, Inc.

Koala: Eliminated Week 6

Introduced as a wild card contestant during week six, retired football star DeMarcus Ware was eliminated and unmasked as Koala.

Michael Becker/FOX/Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ugly Sweater: Eliminated Week 7

Music icon Charlie Wilcon was behind the Ugly Sweater mask and was sent home during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX/Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Starfish: Eliminated Week 7

The Office alum Kate Flannery was unmasked as Starfish during week seven's double elimination.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Miss Cleocatra: Eliminated Week 8

As Miss Cleocatra, Sister Act star Jenifer Lewis made a triumphant return to the stage nearly two years after her harrowing accident, in which she fell 10 feet from a balcony while on a trip to the Serengeti in Africa.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cara Robbins/Getty Images for Family Film and TV Awards

Seal: Eliminated Week 9

Just one week after joining the show as the season's final wild card contestant, former child star Corey Feldman was unmasked as Seal.

Michael Becker/FOX; Cassidy Araiza for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Beets: Eliminated Week 9

In a jaw-dropping double elimination, American Idol alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard were unearthed as the duo behind Beets.

Michael Becker/FOX; Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Poodle Moth: Eliminated Week 10

This is Chrissy Metz! The This Is Us star was unmasked as Poodle Moth during the quarterfinals.

Michael Becker/FOX

Clock

Michael Becker/FOX

Goldfish

Michael Becker/FOX

Gumball

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kris Jenner Shares She Has a Tumor in Kardashians Trailer

2

How Travis Kelce Is Shaking Off Jana Kramer's Critical Comments

3

Idaho Murders: Former Roommate Reveals Final Text to Madison Mogen

4

Kardashians Teaser: Kim Is Now Feuding With "Judgmental" Khloe

5

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History