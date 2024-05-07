Kelsea Ballerini’s Post-Met Gala Ritual Is So Relatable

Watch : Met Gala 2024 After-Parties: The Hottest Wardrobe Changes!

Kelsea Ballerini put her heart hunger first after the 2024 Met Gala.

After making her debut on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps alongside boyfriend Chase Stokes, the "HEARTFIRST" singer shared how she chose to unwind from the high-pressure event—and her ritual included lots of junk food and gossip. (See who else stepped out for 2024 Met Gala here.)

In a screenshot shared in an Instagram carousel May 7, Kelsea texted a friend after the "Garden of Time"-themed ball, "Wanna eat chips on the floor and recap with me hahaha."

Along with the message, the 30-year-old also posted a photo of herself lying on the floor of her hotel room in a silk robe next to a giant pile of pizza boxes and bags of chips.

And while Kelsea may not have dazzled in her glam all through the night, she certainly arrived dressed to impress at the Met. The "I Quit Drinking" singer turned heads on the red carpet in a nude mesh Michael Kors gown, adorned with hundreds of gorgeous pink and orange flowers. To complete the look, she wore an array of the same petals in her messy updo and accessorized with some statement gold jewelry.