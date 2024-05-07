Kelsea Ballerini’s Post-Met Gala Ritual Is So Relatable

Kelsea Ballerini shared how she chose to unwind after the 2024 Met Gala, revealing that she opted to "eat chips on the floor and recap" following the Metropolitan Museum of Art's event in New York.

By Leah Degrazia May 07, 2024 9:06 PMTags
Fashion 2024Met GalaCelebritiesKelsea BalleriniChase Stokes
Watch: Met Gala 2024 After-Parties: The Hottest Wardrobe Changes!

Kelsea Ballerini put her heart hunger first after the 2024 Met Gala.

After making her debut on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps alongside boyfriend Chase Stokes, the "HEARTFIRST" singer shared how she chose to unwind from the high-pressure event—and her ritual included lots of junk food and gossip. (See who else stepped out for 2024 Met Gala here.)

In a screenshot shared in an Instagram carousel May 7, Kelsea texted a friend after the "Garden of Time"-themed ball, "Wanna eat chips on the floor and recap with me hahaha."

Along with the message, the 30-year-old also posted a photo of herself lying on the floor of her hotel room in a silk robe next to a giant pile of pizza boxes and bags of chips.  

And while Kelsea may not have dazzled in her glam all through the night, she certainly arrived dressed to impress at the Met. The "I Quit Drinking" singer turned heads on the red carpet in a nude mesh Michael Kors gown, adorned with hundreds of gorgeous pink and orange flowers. To complete the look, she wore an array of the same petals in her messy updo and accessorized with some statement gold jewelry. 

photos
Met Gala 2024: Star-Studded Selfies

As for Chase? The "OBX" star opted for a much moodier Michael Kors look, rocking a black sequin suit with nothing underneath except for a few over-sized cross necklaces. And he topped off his 'fit with black dress shoes and a wet-effect gelled hairstyle.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

2

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

3

Why Khloe Kardashian Had Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests

And though the couple—who confirmed their romance in March 2023—looked like fashion veterans in their yin-and-yang ensembles, Chase still admitted to feeling pretty new to the glamorous night.

John Shearer/WireImage

In a May 6 Instagram Story, the 31-year-old wrote atop a photo of himself posing on the red carpet, "It's giving babies first MET."

Keep reading for more couples who stepped out in style for the 2024 Met Gala: 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Elle Fanning and Gus Wenner

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes 

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dove Cameron and Damiano David 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeremy Strong and Emma Wall 

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble 

John Shearer/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

James Corden and Julia Carey 

John Shearer/WireImage

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Carrozzini

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin 

John Shearer/WireImage

Leonardo MAria Del Vecchio and Jessica Serfaty 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steve Newhouse and Gina Sanders 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

2

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

3

Why Khloe Kardashian Had Tristan Thompson Take 3 Paternity Tests

4

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History

5

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive