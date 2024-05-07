Camila Cabello Shares the Surprising Story Behind Block of Ice Purse for 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Best Dressed Celebs at the 2024 Met Gala| E! Insider

The inspiration behind Camila Cabello's Met Gala accessory will make you say "my oh my."

The "I LUV IT" singer shared the reason why she chose to walk the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps in New York City on May 6 while carrying a purse that was made up of a giant block of ice. (See more 2024 Met Gala looks here.)

"I feel like it is impermanence," Camila told Extra May 6, "and things decaying over time and the beauty in that."

And impermanent it was. After all, the Fifth Harmony alum admitted that the bag had actually changed form while on the carpet.

"It was a purse," Camila continued, "but then it broke about five minutes into being in line so I called my stylist like, ‘What do I do?'"

Noting that she decided to carry to it as a clutch, Camila added, "We're just trying things here."