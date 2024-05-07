Camila Cabello Shares the Surprising Story Behind Block of Ice Purse for 2024 Met Gala

The inspiration behind Camila Cabello's Met Gala accessory will make you say "my oh my."
The "I LUV IT" singer shared the reason why she chose to walk the Metropolitan Museum of Art's steps in New York City on May 6 while carrying a purse that was made up of a giant block of ice. (See more 2024 Met Gala looks here.)
"I feel like it is impermanence," Camila told Extra May 6, "and things decaying over time and the beauty in that."
And impermanent it was. After all, the Fifth Harmony alum admitted that the bag had actually changed form while on the carpet.
"It was a purse," Camila continued, "but then it broke about five minutes into being in line so I called my stylist like, ‘What do I do?'"
Noting that she decided to carry to it as a clutch, Camila added, "We're just trying things here."
The glacial theme of the "Senorita" singer's bag—made custom by Jane Wade—wasn't the only creative part of the accessory. In fact, the design also included a single copper rose, which was meant to be reminiscent of the flower that appeared on the gala's invitations.
And it also wasn't the only piece of Camila's stunning 'fit that symbolized the natural decay of beauty over time. In fact, the 27-year-old's stunning Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown, which weighed 15 pounds and was embellished with 250,000 Swarovski crystals, featured rips at the end to tie into the same concept. To finish off the look, she paired the gown with iridescent makeup and a "wet" ponytail.
Of course, Camila had the annual ball's "Garden of Time" theme in mind when she put the ensemble together. But she also had something else on the brain: her new album C,XOXO, which is set to drop June 28.
"It's Miami [themed]," she explained to Variety May 6. "So, we're dripping, we're wet."
