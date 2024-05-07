Cardi B Unveils the Unbelievable Dress She Almost Wore to the 2024 Met Gala

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Cardi B Steals the Show in the Biggest Gown of the Night

It took Cardi B awhile to say "I like it" to her Met Gala dress.

In fact, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper was stuck between two different looks for the May 6 event at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Though she was decided on the dress itself—a gown designed by Windowsen, featuring a mountain of tulle—she couldn't pick between green or black.

While she ultimately opted for the black version of the head-turning dress—which she styled with diamond and emerald jewelry along with a black turban—Cardi did give a peek into what could have been, sharing a video of the green version to X, formerly known as Twitter.

And when fans expressed their preference for the green version, with one user writing, "WHY DIDNT YOU GO WITH THE GREEN SISTER OMG," Cardi was quick to provide the reasoning.

"It wasn't photographing well," she replied on X. "It translated different on all lighting and angles on camera."

Which, for one of the most photographed events, makes for a sound decision.