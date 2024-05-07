Cardi B Unveils the Unbelievable Dress She Almost Wore to the 2024 Met Gala

Cardi B just revealed the dress she almost wore to the 2024 Met Gala—an option some social media users wish she'd gone with instead.

It took Cardi B awhile to say "I like it" to her Met Gala dress. 

In fact, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper was stuck between two different looks for the May 6 event at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Though she was decided on the dress itself—a gown designed by Windowsen, featuring a mountain of tulle—she couldn't pick between green or black.  

While she ultimately opted for the black version of the head-turning dress—which she styled with diamond and emerald jewelry along with a black turban—Cardi did give a peek into what could have been, sharing a video of the green version to X, formerly known as Twitter.

And when fans expressed their preference for the green version, with one user writing, "WHY DIDNT YOU GO WITH THE GREEN SISTER OMG," Cardi was quick to provide the reasoning. 

"It wasn't photographing well," she replied on X. "It translated different on all lighting and angles on camera."

Which, for one of the most photographed events, makes for a sound decision. 

2024 Met Gala: After-Party Outfit Changes

And of course, the 31-year-old looked picture perfect in her billowing look, which she described on X as a "black rose" in a nod to the event's "Garden of Time" dress code

And she wasn't the only celebrity attendee to lean into the floral theme in their interpretation of the night's theme. 

Others with flower-forward gowns included Jessica Biel, dressed in a pink petaled Tamara Ralph gown, Demi Moore in a structured black gown featuring a pink and white flower, as well as Miss Met Gala herself Anna Wintour, who donned a full-length jacket festooned with feathers and flowers over a simple white dress. 

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

It was an interpretation that likely did not surprise the Vogue Editor in Chief, who admitted the combination of "Garden of Time" alongside the exhibit's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" left lots of room for interpretation

"I fear that we've unleashed a lot of confusion out there," she joked to Jenna Bush Hager ahead of the May 6 event, "for which I apologize. I imagine we'll see a lot of flowers."

Flowers, thorns and more adorned celebrities at the 2024 Met Gala. Keep reading for a full roundup of the red carpet looks.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

In Tamara Ralph.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shakira

In Carolina Herrera and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

