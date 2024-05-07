Cardi B Unveils the Unbelievable Dress She Almost Wore to the 2024 Met Gala

It took Cardi B awhile to say "I like it" to her Met Gala dress.
In fact, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper was stuck between two different looks for the May 6 event at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Though she was decided on the dress itself—a gown designed by Windowsen, featuring a mountain of tulle—she couldn't pick between green or black.
While she ultimately opted for the black version of the head-turning dress—which she styled with diamond and emerald jewelry along with a black turban—Cardi did give a peek into what could have been, sharing a video of the green version to X, formerly known as Twitter.
And when fans expressed their preference for the green version, with one user writing, "WHY DIDNT YOU GO WITH THE GREEN SISTER OMG," Cardi was quick to provide the reasoning.
"It wasn't photographing well," she replied on X. "It translated different on all lighting and angles on camera."
Which, for one of the most photographed events, makes for a sound decision.
And of course, the 31-year-old looked picture perfect in her billowing look, which she described on X as a "black rose" in a nod to the event's "Garden of Time" dress code.
Green or Black ? pic.twitter.com/hvB6Sy7cTj— Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 7, 2024
And she wasn't the only celebrity attendee to lean into the floral theme in their interpretation of the night's theme.
Others with flower-forward gowns included Jessica Biel, dressed in a pink petaled Tamara Ralph gown, Demi Moore in a structured black gown featuring a pink and white flower, as well as Miss Met Gala herself Anna Wintour, who donned a full-length jacket festooned with feathers and flowers over a simple white dress.
It was an interpretation that likely did not surprise the Vogue Editor in Chief, who admitted the combination of "Garden of Time" alongside the exhibit's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" left lots of room for interpretation.
"I fear that we've unleashed a lot of confusion out there," she joked to Jenna Bush Hager ahead of the May 6 event, "for which I apologize. I imagine we'll see a lot of flowers."
