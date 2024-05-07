Why Ed’s Sheeran 2024 Met Gala Look Is Reminding Fans of Zac Efron

Ed Sheeran won't be breaking free from these comparisons.
After all, the "Shape of You" singer's 2024 Met Gala ensemble reminded some fans of Zac Efron's prom look in High School Music 3: Senior Year. (For more celebs on the red carpet, head on ever here).
Ed arrived at the May 6 event in a sky-blue Stella McCartney suit, which featured silver lapels, a cummerbund and an undone bowtie. As fans pointed out, the 80s-esque attire did resemble Zac's suit in the film, although he wore a white ruffled button-up shirt, while Ed opted for a simple monochromatic blue.
As one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, put it, "Ed Sheeran is ready to step in for Zac Efron." Another quipped, "Can't believe Ed Sheeran chose to bring Troy Bolton's tux from the HSM 3 prom scene back to life for the #MetGala."
One X user noted that the Met Gala is the place to showcase historic pieces of fashion and joked, "First Kim K with Marilyn Monroe's dress, now Ed Sheeran with Troy Bolton's tux from HSM 3."
But the "Thinking Out Loud" singer definitely had his head in the game for his Met Gala debut, as his look was perfect for the "Garden of Time" theme. And it was a sweet outing for Ed's date night with his wife Cherry Seaborn.
Cherry—who shares kids Lyra, 3, and Jupiter, 23 months, with Ed—donned a white off-the-shoulder gown with floral embroidery. She accessorized the look with platform white shoes, silver necklaces, bracelets and a watch.
But they weren't the only couple to make the Met Gala their latest date night spot. Chris Hemsworth—who co-chaired the event with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny, alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour—attended the event with his wife Elsa Pataky. Other couples, including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Damon, as well as Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes, also showcased their love on the red carpet.
Keep reading to see more cute couples who showed up in style at the 2024 Met Gala.