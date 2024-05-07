Why Ed’s Sheeran 2024 Met Gala Look Is Reminding Fans of Zac Efron

Watch : Ed Sheeran's 2024 Met Gala Look Reminds Fans of Zac Efron in 'High School Musical'

Ed Sheeran won't be breaking free from these comparisons.

After all, the "Shape of You" singer's 2024 Met Gala ensemble reminded some fans of Zac Efron's prom look in High School Music 3: Senior Year.

Ed arrived at the May 6 event in a sky-blue Stella McCartney suit, which featured silver lapels, a cummerbund and an undone bowtie. As fans pointed out, the 80s-esque attire did resemble Zac's suit in the film, although he wore a white ruffled button-up shirt, while Ed opted for a simple monochromatic blue.

As one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, put it, "Ed Sheeran is ready to step in for Zac Efron." Another quipped, "Can't believe Ed Sheeran chose to bring Troy Bolton's tux from the HSM 3 prom scene back to life for the #MetGala."

One X user noted that the Met Gala is the place to showcase historic pieces of fashion and joked, "First Kim K with Marilyn Monroe's dress, now Ed Sheeran with Troy Bolton's tux from HSM 3."