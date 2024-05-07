Why Kim Kardashian Skipped the 2024 Met Gala After-Parties

Even after fashion's biggest night, Kim Kardashian got her f--cking ass up and worked.
The SKIMS founder made heads turn with her 2024 Met Gala look, as she hit the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6 in a sparkly silver Maison Margiela gown, complete with a waist-cinching corset and—most controversially—a gray crop sweater that she wrapped around her shoulders. (See more Met Gala looks here.)
But when it was time for the after-parties, Kim was nowhere to be seen. That's because she was en route to Hamburg, Germany, for the OMR digital and marketing trade fair May 7. The Kardashians star was one of the keynote speakers during the event, which brings together influential stars from the digital marketing space for discussions and networking.
But even without a stop to the after-parties, the 43-year-old still made her mark on the Met Gala, especially when she explained the reason for the gray sweater, which was her way of playing into the evening's "The Garden of Time" theme.
"This is like the wildest night in a garden," she told Vogue. "And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work, my hair's all messed up."
And the "messed up" hair look was something she and hairstylist Chris Appleton worked on just before she walked up the Met steps.
"The story was, imagine she's in the garden and her hair has kind of got tousled and it was braided but it came loose," Chris explained on Live From E!. "I literally did it seconds before she walked out actually."
And while Kim didn't make it out to the after-parties, sister Kendall Jenner made the most of her evening with two outfit changes, and was even spotted spending time with ex Bad Bunny.
