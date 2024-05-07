Why Kim Kardashian Skipped the 2024 Met Gala After-Parties

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Kim Kardashian Shocks With Another Super Snatched-Waist Gown

Even after fashion's biggest night, Kim Kardashian got her f--cking ass up and worked.

The SKIMS founder made heads turn with her 2024 Met Gala look, as she hit the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6 in a sparkly silver Maison Margiela gown, complete with a waist-cinching corset and—most controversially—a gray crop sweater that she wrapped around her shoulders. (See more Met Gala looks here.)

But when it was time for the after-parties, Kim was nowhere to be seen. That's because she was en route to Hamburg, Germany, for the OMR digital and marketing trade fair May 7. The Kardashians star was one of the keynote speakers during the event, which brings together influential stars from the digital marketing space for discussions and networking.

But even without a stop to the after-parties, the 43-year-old still made her mark on the Met Gala, especially when she explained the reason for the gray sweater, which was her way of playing into the evening's "The Garden of Time" theme.