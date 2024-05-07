Why Kim Kardashian Skipped the 2024 Met Gala After-Parties

Kim Kardashian was nowhere to be seen during the 2024 Met Gala after-parties as she jetted off to Germany for an event the next day.

By Sabba Rahbar May 07, 2024 6:59 PMTags
Fashion 2024Kim KardashianMet GalaKardashiansCelebrities
Even after fashion's biggest night, Kim Kardashian got her f--cking ass up and worked.

The SKIMS founder made heads turn with her 2024 Met Gala look, as she hit the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6 in a sparkly silver Maison Margiela gown, complete with a waist-cinching corset and—most controversially—a gray crop sweater that she wrapped around her shoulders. (See more Met Gala looks here.)

But when it was time for the after-parties, Kim was nowhere to be seen. That's because she was en route to Hamburg, Germany, for the OMR digital and marketing trade fair May 7. The Kardashians star was one of the keynote speakers during the event, which brings together influential stars from the digital marketing space for discussions and networking.

But even without a stop to the after-parties, the 43-year-old still made her mark on the Met Gala, especially when she explained the reason for the gray sweater, which was her way of playing into the evening's "The Garden of Time" theme.

"This is like the wildest night in a garden," she told Vogue. "And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work, my hair's all messed up."

Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

And the "messed up" hair look was something she and hairstylist Chris Appleton worked on just before she walked up the Met steps.

"The story was, imagine she's in the garden and her hair has kind of got tousled and it was braided but it came loose," Chris explained on Live From E!. "I literally did it seconds before she walked out actually." 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

And while Kim didn't make it out to the after-parties, sister Kendall Jenner made the most of her evening with two outfit changes, and was even spotted spending time with ex Bad Bunny.

Keep reading to see all the stars who kept celebrating at the Met after-parties.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

SZA & LIzzo

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Lana Del Rey

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Penélope Cruz, Stella McCartney, Rita Ora & Shakira

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Camilla Cabello

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Julianne Hough

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Serena Williams

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny

Joshua Sobel

Winnie Harlow & Teyana Taylor

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

Stephanie Augello/WWD via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Storm Reid

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Carid B & Hennessy Carolina

Joshua Sobel

Ciara Miller & Paige DeSorbo

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Usher

Aurora Rose/WWD via Getty Images

Charli XCX

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com and Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com

Karlie Kloss

