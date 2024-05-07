Trucker Hats Are Back: Shop the Trend for $7 and Up

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

This season's hottest trend might have you second-guessing what year you're living in—trucker hats are back, baby!

The trucker hat first stole the spotlight in the early 2000s. The style, traditionally sported by truck drivers but made beloved by your favorite celebs, features a more distinct silhouette than your average baseball cap.

It usually incorporates mesh along the back and sides of the accessory for ventilation, which really lets the hat's colors and designs pop.

Unlike a baseball cap repping your favorite team, this year's trucker hats make a bolder statement than ever.

Sure, you can show love to sports teams, but you can also represent your favorite beverage or TV show, rep a fun saying, or just wear some cute artwork in vivid colors.

And while trendy trucker hats used to be expensive, they're now more affordable than ever.

Our team of shopping experts has rounded up our favorite trucker hat options, incorporating a wide variety of styles, colors, and designs. We've even found a must-see trucker hat for just $7!

The must-have head accessory pairs well with everything from athleisure to jeans and a tee to a sundress.

If you're reading this, we've found a trucker hat for you. Shop the trendiest accessory of the season. Score a hot new trucker hat below.