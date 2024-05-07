Billionaire Sudha Reddy Stuns at Met Gala 2024 With $10 Million Necklace From Personal Collection

Watch : Best Dressed Celebs at the 2024 Met Gala| E! Insider

Sudha Reddy was shining bright like a diamond at the 2024 Met Gala.

That's because the billionaire entrepreneur's centerpiece accessory at the May 6 benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute was a jaw-dropping $10 million custom diamond necklace from her personal collection.

"The necklace, for me, stands for an everlasting bond of love and connection," Sudha told Town & Country in an interview published May 7. "I'm always about the passion and positivity so it's natural for the hearts to be my favorite designs."

The 180-carat accessory—a 25th-anniversary gift from her husband Megha Krishna Reddy—includes 21 smaller diamonds surrounding the four large ones, symbolizing the couple's love story. The 25-carat stone on the "Amore Eterno" honors her husband, while the three 20-carat jewels symbolize herself and the couple's sons Pranav and Manas, per a press release.

But while the 45-year-old's jewelry certainly caught eyes, Sudha came to the Met dressed to impress with her "Garden of Time"-themed ensemble. She wore an ivory silk custom Tarun Tahiliani gown that took over 4,500 hours to create and included a hand-corseted bodice. Over 80 artisans worked on the dress, which was adorned with hand-carved mother-of-pearl flowers and 3D butterflies.