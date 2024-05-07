Billionaire Sudha Reddy Stuns at Met Gala 2024 With $10 Million Necklace From Personal Collection

Sudha Reddy was shining bright like a diamond at the 2024 Met Gala.
That's because the billionaire entrepreneur's centerpiece accessory at the May 6 benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute was a jaw-dropping $10 million custom diamond necklace from her personal collection.
"The necklace, for me, stands for an everlasting bond of love and connection," Sudha told Town & Country in an interview published May 7. "I'm always about the passion and positivity so it's natural for the hearts to be my favorite designs."
The 180-carat accessory—a 25th-anniversary gift from her husband Megha Krishna Reddy—includes 21 smaller diamonds surrounding the four large ones, symbolizing the couple's love story. The 25-carat stone on the "Amore Eterno" honors her husband, while the three 20-carat jewels symbolize herself and the couple's sons Pranav and Manas, per a press release.
But while the 45-year-old's jewelry certainly caught eyes, Sudha came to the Met dressed to impress with her "Garden of Time"-themed ensemble. She wore an ivory silk custom Tarun Tahiliani gown that took over 4,500 hours to create and included a hand-corseted bodice. Over 80 artisans worked on the dress, which was adorned with hand-carved mother-of-pearl flowers and 3D butterflies.
She topped off her look with a crystal shoulder accessory by Miodrag Guberinić and rings from her personal jewelry collection: a 23-carat yellow diamond ring and a 20-carat heart-shaped diamond ring.
For Sudha, her look was a love story to India's artistic revival.
"The outfit conjures imagery of a blossoming garden, inviting the viewer to embrace authenticity in an ever-changing world," she explained. "A metaphor for India as a sleeping beauty that is reawakening, the outfit celebrates the timelessness of heritage workmanship, transcendence of temporal boundaries and the eternal cycle of renewal and regeneration."
