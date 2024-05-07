Billionaire Sudha Reddy Stuns at Met Gala 2024 With $10 Million Necklace From Personal Collection

Sudha Reddy, an Indian billionaire and entrepreneur, brought an eye-catching accessory to the 2024 Met Gala: a $10 million necklace featuring 25 diamonds, 4 large stones and 20 smaller jewels.

Sudha Reddy was shining bright like a diamond at the 2024 Met Gala.

That's because the billionaire entrepreneur's centerpiece accessory at the May 6 benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute was a jaw-dropping $10 million custom diamond necklace from her personal collection.

"The necklace, for me, stands for an everlasting bond of love and connection," Sudha told Town & Country in an interview published May 7. "I'm always about the passion and positivity so it's natural for the hearts to be my favorite designs."

The 180-carat accessory—a 25th-anniversary gift from her husband Megha Krishna Reddy—includes 21 smaller diamonds surrounding the four large ones, symbolizing the couple's love story. The 25-carat stone on the "Amore Eterno" honors her husband, while the three 20-carat jewels symbolize herself and the couple's sons Pranav and Manas, per a press release. 

But while the 45-year-old's jewelry certainly caught eyes, Sudha came to the Met dressed to impress with her "Garden of Time"-themed ensemble. She wore an ivory silk custom Tarun Tahiliani gown that took over 4,500 hours to create and included a hand-corseted bodice. Over 80 artisans worked on the dress, which was adorned with hand-carved mother-of-pearl flowers and 3D butterflies.

She topped off her look with a crystal shoulder accessory by Miodrag Guberinić and rings from her personal jewelry collection: a 23-carat yellow diamond ring and a 20-carat heart-shaped diamond ring.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

For Sudha, her look was a love story to India's artistic revival.

"The outfit conjures imagery of a blossoming garden, inviting the viewer to embrace authenticity in an ever-changing world," she explained. "A metaphor for India as a sleeping beauty that is reawakening, the outfit celebrates the timelessness of heritage workmanship, transcendence of temporal boundaries and the eternal cycle of renewal and regeneration."

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keep reading to see all the stars who dazzled on the steps of the Met.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

In Tamara Ralph.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shakira

In Carolina Herrera.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

photos
