Why the 2024 Met Gala Exhibition Broke Anna Wintour’s “Cardinal Rule”

Once upon a time, Anna Wintour caused some confusion.
When it came to the 2024 Met Gala's theme, attendees were encouraged to curate their looks in accordance with the "Garden of Time" dress code, which was chosen to complement the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition title. But ahead of the May 6 event, Anna admitted the combination broke one of her no-nos for the annual fundraiser.
"Well this exhibition broke my cardinal rule," she told Today's Jenna Bush Hager. "Which is when we came up with the title 'Sleeping Beauties,' it's wonderful and poetic and romantic but it actually—it could be many, many things."
Which is why the dress code normally closely aligns with the exhibition's title, giving attendees specific parameters around which to fashion their looks.
This year, however, when Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton selected "Garden of Time" as the dress code, the Vogue Editor in Chief joked she's not sure their choice helped all that much.
"I fear that we've unleashed a lot of confusion out there," she laughed, "for which I apologize. I imagine we'll see a lot of flowers." (Which proved to be true. See all the red carpet fashion here.)
And indeed, the Museum's iconic front steps—which had been decorated to mimic a lush garden and forestscape—did see a number of floral-inspired looks, including one from Anna herself.
Among the stand-outs who opted for flora were Jessica Biel—who stunned in a pink petaled Tamara Ralph gown—Lana Del Rey in a thorny Alexander McQueen dress and Demi Moore, who walked the carpet looking like a sharp-edged flower in bloom in a dress by Harris Reed (who revealed the garment to be made of wallpaper!).
And of course, all eyes were on the evening's co-hosts Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.
For her part, Jennifer hit the carpet in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture, while Bad Bunny arrived in custom Maison Margiela and Chris in Tom Ford.
Zendaya, however, turned around an impressive three separate looks. She first arrived in a Maison Margiela look, with amazingly bold eye shadow, only to reappear hours later in different makeup and a new Givenchy couture gown followed by a third Celia Kritharioti dress for inside the venue.
For those looks and more, keep reading to see all the head-turning fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.