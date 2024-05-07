Why the 2024 Met Gala Exhibition Broke Anna Wintour’s “Cardinal Rule”

Watch : Best Dressed Celebs at the 2024 Met Gala| E! Insider

Once upon a time, Anna Wintour caused some confusion.

When it came to the 2024 Met Gala's theme, attendees were encouraged to curate their looks in accordance with the "Garden of Time" dress code, which was chosen to complement the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition title. But ahead of the May 6 event, Anna admitted the combination broke one of her no-nos for the annual fundraiser.

"Well this exhibition broke my cardinal rule," she told Today's Jenna Bush Hager. "Which is when we came up with the title 'Sleeping Beauties,' it's wonderful and poetic and romantic but it actually—it could be many, many things."

Which is why the dress code normally closely aligns with the exhibition's title, giving attendees specific parameters around which to fashion their looks.

This year, however, when Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton selected "Garden of Time" as the dress code, the Vogue Editor in Chief joked she's not sure their choice helped all that much.

"I fear that we've unleashed a lot of confusion out there," she laughed, "for which I apologize. I imagine we'll see a lot of flowers." (Which proved to be true. See all the red carpet fashion here.)