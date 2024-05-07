Why the 2024 Met Gala Exhibition Broke Anna Wintour’s “Cardinal Rule”

Anna Wintour revealed that when it came to this year's Met Gala theme and dress code, there was one factor that defied her usual standards for the illustrious event.

Once upon a time, Anna Wintour caused some confusion. 

When it came to the 2024 Met Gala's theme, attendees were encouraged to curate their looks in accordance with the "Garden of Time" dress code, which was chosen to complement the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition title. But ahead of the May 6 event, Anna admitted the combination broke one of her no-nos for the annual fundraiser. 

"Well this exhibition broke my cardinal rule," she told Today's Jenna Bush Hager. "Which is when we came up with the title 'Sleeping Beauties,' it's wonderful and poetic and romantic but it actually—it could be many, many things."

Which is why the dress code normally closely aligns with the exhibition's title, giving attendees specific parameters around which to fashion their looks.

This year, however, when Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton selected "Garden of Time" as the dress code, the Vogue Editor in Chief joked she's not sure their choice helped all that much.

"I fear that we've unleashed a lot of confusion out there," she laughed, "for which I apologize. I imagine we'll see a lot of flowers." (Which proved to be true. See all the red carpet fashion here.)

Met Gala 2024: Couples on the Red Carpet

And indeed, the Museum's iconic front steps—which had been decorated to mimic a lush garden and forestscape—did see a number of floral-inspired looks, including one from Anna herself.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Among the stand-outs who opted for flora were Jessica Biel—who stunned in a pink petaled Tamara Ralph gownLana Del Rey in a thorny Alexander McQueen dress and Demi Moore, who walked the carpet looking like a sharp-edged flower in bloom in a dress by Harris Reed (who revealed the garment to be made of wallpaper!). 

And of course, all eyes were on the evening's co-hosts Bad BunnyZendayaChris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.

For her part, Jennifer hit the carpet in custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture, while Bad Bunny arrived in custom Maison Margiela and Chris in Tom Ford.

Zendaya, however, turned around an impressive three separate looks. She first arrived in a Maison Margiela look, with amazingly bold eye shadow, only to reappear hours later in different makeup and a new Givenchy couture gown followed by a third Celia Kritharioti dress for inside the venue.  

For those looks and more, keep reading to see all the head-turning fashion at the 2024 Met Gala. 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

In Tamara Ralph.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shakira

In Carolina Herrera.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

