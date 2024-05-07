Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller: See Her Debut Ring at Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2024: Phoebe Dynevor Gives an Honest Rating of the Met Gala

You'll burn for this news: Phoebe Dynevor is engaged.

The Bridgerton alum is set to tie the knot with producer Cameron Fuller, E! News can confirm. In fact, Phoebe—who first sparked romance rumors with Cameron in early 2023—debuted her gorgeous engagement ring on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet May 6. (See every star at the gala.)

While Phoebe, 29, and Cameron, 28, have maintained a low profile throughout their relationship, they did make a rare public appearance together at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in July 2023.

Months later, in February, Cameron—the son of A Quiet Place producer Brad Fuller—was by Phoebe's side at the 2024 BAFTAs in London.

And although she had her diamond accessory on hand at the 2024 Met Gala, Phoebe had a different date with her on the red carpet: makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Plus, it was an extra special night for the Fair Play star, as she became the first person to wear Victoria Beckham's line to the star-studded event.

"It's her first custom look," Phoebe said on Live From E!, "so I'm thrilled to be wearing it."