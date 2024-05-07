Exclusive

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Engaged to Cameron Fuller: See Her Debut Ring at Met Gala

After Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor debuted a gorgeous engagement ring at the 2024 Met Gala May 6, E! News can confirm she's set to tie the knot with producer Cameron Fuller.

You'll burn for this news: Phoebe Dynevor is engaged.

The Bridgerton alum is set to tie the knot with producer Cameron Fuller, E! News can confirm. In fact, Phoebe—who first sparked romance rumors with Cameron in early 2023—debuted her gorgeous engagement ring on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet May 6. (See every star at the gala.)

While Phoebe, 29, and Cameron, 28, have maintained a low profile throughout their relationship, they did make a rare public appearance together at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in July 2023.

Months later, in February, Cameron—the son of A Quiet Place producer Brad Fuller—was by Phoebe's side at the 2024 BAFTAs in London.

And although she had her diamond accessory on hand at the 2024 Met Gala, Phoebe had a different date with her on the red carpet: makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Plus, it was an extra special night for the Fair Play star, as she became the first person to wear Victoria Beckham's line to the star-studded event.

"It's her first custom look," Phoebe said on Live From E!, "so I'm thrilled to be wearing it."

"We started with fabrics," the English actress continued, noting they wanted something "fragile" to go along with the Costume Institute's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition. "Something elegant and beautiful that fits in with this beautiful theme. So, I think we did well."

John Shearer/WireImage

As Victoria noted on Instagram, the gown's silhouette was hand-crafted from archival lace.

"And embellished with over 300 lace appliqué flowers," she shared, "hand-cut and hand-sewn onto a tulle base."

ohmynailsnyc/Instagram

As for how Phoebe was feeling on the milestone night?

"It's so crazy and surreal," she said on Live From E!. "I'm trying to just be present in this moment right now but it's very hard."

Shane Anthony Sinclair/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

