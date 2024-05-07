Get A $188 Blazer For $74 & So Much At J. Crew Factory’s Sale, Where Everything Is Up To 60% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Listen, I love a treating myself as much as the next person, but I also love to save my money where I can. That's why I'm always on the lookout for the best deals, that way, I can treat myself without feeling guilting about spending a lot. Now, you may be thinking, "How am I supposed to keep track of all of the amazing sales from my favorite brands?" Well, that's where we come in, because if there's one thing we love more than a sale, it's sharing the savings with you all. Right now, we have to talk about the epic deals over at J. Crew Factory, where you can score up to 60% off sitewide. That's right, you can save on EVERYTHING.

Take this classic blazer made from a lightweight blend of cotton and linen, which was originally $188 but is now on sale for $74, or these 90s-inspired wide leg jeans, which were originally $110 but you can snag them for $47. If it's dresses you're after, J. Crew Factory has got you covered with this $98 breezy gauze mini dress which is now $49 or this $128 midi dress with puff sleeves which is now on sale for $74. Treat yourself to some chic new finds now during J. Crew Factory's sitewide sale, where you'll get up to 60% off everything.