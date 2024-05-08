We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Welcome, fellow pet parent, to the second half of Amazon Pet Day 2024! It's been an amazing event to shop so far, whether you're looking to replenish everyday supplies or surprise your fur baby with some yummy treats. While you probably pamper your fluffy puppy or furry kitty on the daily with cute accessories and fun toys, this is a particularly wonderful time to stock up or splurge on a lil' something extra because the savings you can score are totally paw-some.
To give you a quick rundown, Amazon is holding a sale from May 7-8, 2024, consisting of exclusive discounts on pet essentials, including everything from food to gadgets to home maintenance. Officially named "Amazon Pet Day," the savings bonanza kicked off just yesterday, but in the last 24 hours, we've come to realize that the deals are so much bigger and better than we could have imagined. The site is full of incredible savings for all sorts of pets, from cats & dogs to fish, birds, reptiles & even horses (giddy up). Honestly, there are so many items included in the sale that it might feel overwhelming trying to weed out the best deals before the sale ends.
All that to say, we went ahead and found the biggest hidden gems and unbeatable savings that you would've regretted missing out on. Take a look & get shopping while you still can!
PetMaker Pet Stairs
If you've been in the market for some pet stairs but have been hesitant to take the leap due to how expensive most options tend to be, this is your lucky day because these four-step stairs with 8,700+ five-star Amazon reviews are a whopping 71% off. They feature a compact, folding design and are equipped with nonslip foam pads, so you can rest assured your fur baby will be able to reach new heights with ease.
Gonicc Pets Nail Clippers & Trimmers (Cats & Dogs)
This nail clipper has the stamp of approval from cat & dog parents alike on Amazon — it has 53,000+ five-star reviews and was purchased by 20,000+ shoppers in just the last month. It's ergonomically designed with nonslip handles, high-quality stainless steel blades, and a safety stop blade to help minimize the risk of over-trimming. It even includes a hidden nail file in the handle.
Make sure you clip the 10% coupon the product landing page to maximize your savings!
Amosijoy Cordless Cat Window Perch
Cat meets world with this window perch. Your feline will love lounging on the plush cushion, and you'll love not having to drill into your walls thanks to the cordless suction cup design that can support up to 40 pounds of weight, according to the brand.
Tineco Pure ONE S15 Pet Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
We had to do a double take when we came across this deal — yes, you can indeed score this $500 Tineco pet vacuum cleaner for less than $300 (just make sure to also clip the $50 coupon when adding to cart!). The cleaner is equipped with a tangle-free brush, powerful filtering technology, and a smart sensor that automatically adjusts suction power according to the soiling detected for optimal cleaning efficiency.
Arm & Hammer for Pets Tartar Control Kit For Dogs
Make your pupper's pearly whites shine while eliminating stinky breath with this popular tartar control kit that has over 26,400 five-star ratings. The toothpaste is made with natural ingredients, such as baking soda, that gently & effectively clean your dog's teeth.
Outward Hound Fun Feeder Slo Bowl
Speaking of chompers, if you have a speed eater on your hands, this slow feeder bowl with 95,600+ five-star reviews might just be the solution you've been looking for. It features a maze design to help your dog lessen their pace a bit as they work their way through their meal, and it can hold up to two cups of dry or wet dog food.
Purina Fancy Feast Lickable Wet Cat Food
If your feline friend appreciates a tasteful meal, Purina's wet cat food won't disappoint (if the 11,700+ five-star reviews are anything to go by). Made with real protein, the meals come in a broth form that's easier to chew & digest. They also work great as meal toppers to help enhance appetite if you've got a picky kitty.
Pet MD Topical Wipes for Cleansing (Cats & Dogs)
These pet parent-approved topical wipes are formulated to help relieve causes of infection (e.g., hot spots, redness & acne), as well as care for superficial cuts, abrasions & insect bites. Safe to use on both cats and dogs, the cleansing pads feature a textured design to help lift away dirt & grime from your fur baby's skin/coat.
Pieviev Cat Litter Mat
Make the chore of cleaning up your kitty's litter as hassle-free as possible with this genius litter mat that has 44,600+ five-star ratings. Just pick up the mat, allow the litter to fall through, and then dump it back into the litter box! The top layer features large holes that catch & trap litter, while the water-proof bottom layer keeps any liquid from seeping through. Your floors will thank you for this one.
Wahl USA Pet Friendly Waterless No Rinse Shampoo For Animals
As much as we love our fur babies, there's no denying that they can get a bit stinky over time — use this waterless shampoo to help freshen them up in between washes. The pH-balanced, alcohol-free formula gently cleanses, conditions, detangles & moisturizes your fur baby without any need for rinsing.
Lesure Small Dog Car Seat
Travel with your pup in maximum comfort & style with this functional car seat. It's designed with four different ways to secure your pet so you can focus on the road while ensuring their safety, and it's filled with a foam-polyester blend that will keep your dog optimally supported throughout the entire ride.
Purina Tidy Cats Lightweight Clumping Cat Litter
If replenishing your supply of cat litter is on your to-do list, now's the time to check off that task. Currently 30% off, this lightweight cat litter from Purina features a slow-release deodorizing system for continuous odor control and forms tight, strong clumps for mess-free scooping.
Chuckit! Ultra Ball Dog Toy - Pack of 2
Treat your fur baby to these highly beloved Chuckit! balls, which were purchased by over 50,000 Amazon shoppers in only the past month and have 79,700+ five-star ratings. It's built to withstand even the toughest of chewers while being gentle on their mouths and is bouncier than regular tennis balls for extra playtime fun.
Veken 95oz/2.8L Pet Fountain
This pet fountain will deliver fresh, cool water to your pet on the daily while allowing you to worry less about refilling thanks to the large capacity design. It's built with a five-stage filtration system, two flow modes, and an ultra-quiet pump. Not to mention, it's super easy to disassemble for cleaning.
Psst, make sure to clip the $2 coupon before adding to cart!
Gamma2 Vittles Vault Dog Food Storage Container
Preserve the flavor and freshness of your fur baby's food with this top-rated storage container that's made from food-safe, BPA-free plastic. It uses the brand's signature Gamma Seal Technology to maintain an airtight, moisture-balanced seal and effectively keep pests out.
