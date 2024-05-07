Kim Kardashian Reveals the Story Behind Her Confusing Met Gala Sweater

Kim Kardashian turned heads on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet with her gray sweater, which she paired with her custom silver Maison Margiela Couture dress. Allow her to explain.

Have a few burning questions about Kim Kardashian cozy Met Gala accessory? You're not alone.

After The Kardashians star raised eyebrows when she walked the May 6 red carpet wearing a gray cardigan over her custom silver Maison Margiela Couture dress, fans wondered if it was a last minute addition. However, according to Kim, it was planned as a nod to the "Garden of Time" dress code. (See every star at the 2024 Met Gala.)

"This is like the wildest night in a garden," the SKIMS mogul—who recently debuted icy blonde hair—told Vogue May 6. "And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work, my hair's all messed up."

The fashion house also shared details about the headline-making design.

"John Galliano created an haute couture look for Kim Kardashian composed of a pale grey thistle-washed boiled cashmere cardigan," Maison Margiela wrote on its Instagram account May 7, "a couture corset rewoven from antique silver brocade and a skirt in tooled silver metal evoking lace, flowers, leaves and sprigs interlinked with silver chain and floral motifs cut from mirror fragments, as well as crystal pendants, pearls and set like a piece from high-jewelry."

As for Kim's gorgeous glam, that actually came together at the last minute.

"The story was, imagine she's in the garden and her hair has kind of got tousled and it was braided but it came loose," hairstylist Chris Appleton shared on Live From E!. "That's why we did the undone braid."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"I literally did it seconds before she walked out actually," he continued. "Her hair was kind of down. I just was like, if I do it any other way it's just gonna look really neat."

To see Kim and more stars at the 2024 Met Gala, keep reading...

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Biel

In Tamara Ralph.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Shakira

In Carolina Herrera.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

