Kim Kardashian Reveals the Story Behind Her Confusing Met Gala Sweater

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Kim Kardashian Shocks With Another Super Snatched-Waist Gown

Have a few burning questions about Kim Kardashian cozy Met Gala accessory? You're not alone.

After The Kardashians star raised eyebrows when she walked the May 6 red carpet wearing a gray cardigan over her custom silver Maison Margiela Couture dress, fans wondered if it was a last minute addition. However, according to Kim, it was planned as a nod to the "Garden of Time" dress code. (See every star at the 2024 Met Gala.)

"This is like the wildest night in a garden," the SKIMS mogul—who recently debuted icy blonde hair—told Vogue May 6. "And I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work, my hair's all messed up."

The fashion house also shared details about the headline-making design.

"John Galliano created an haute couture look for Kim Kardashian composed of a pale grey thistle-washed boiled cashmere cardigan," Maison Margiela wrote on its Instagram account May 7, "a couture corset rewoven from antique silver brocade and a skirt in tooled silver metal evoking lace, flowers, leaves and sprigs interlinked with silver chain and floral motifs cut from mirror fragments, as well as crystal pendants, pearls and set like a piece from high-jewelry."