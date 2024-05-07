Ariana Grande's Met Gala 2024 Performance Featured a Wickedly Good Surprise

While attending her first Met Gala in six years, Ariana Grande took the stage at NYC's Metropolitan Museum of Art to perform alongside her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo.

By Jess Cohen May 07, 2024 3:36 PMTags
Red CarpetMet GalaAriana GrandeCelebrities
Watch: 2024 Met Gala: Ariana Grande Stuns in Surprise Performance!

We're so into this Met Gala moment.

Ariana Grande, who attended the May 6 star-studded event for the first time in six years, took the stage inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art to sing a number of her hits, including "Into You" and "yes, and?" (See all the celebs at the 2024 Met Gala.)

To end the glamorous evening, the singer's Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo, joined her for a surprise rendition of "When You Believe."

"Had the honor and most special time performing at @metmuseum in @maisonmargiela by the one and only, most brilliant angel of all @jgalliano (how i wept in our fitting !!!!)," Grande wrote on Instagram May 7. "Working on this performance was an experience i will cherish forever."

The 30-year-old went on to thank the museum, Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for having her, as well as Baz Luhrmann, the dancers and musicians that helped in the process.

photos
2024 Met Gala: After-Party Photos

"And last but most ~certainly~ not least, thank you to the divine and magical @cynthiaerivo for joining me in the end," Grande continued," and for lighting up the museum brighter than any star in the sky ever could. it was my honor to have you and to sing with you as always. i love you!"

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

2

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

3

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History

According to Vogue, the performance—directed by Michael Arden—featured 30 dancers along with members of the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices. 

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

And it appears the show was a success, as Met Gala attendee Rachel Zegler commented on Grande's post, "The way I sobbed."

To see more photos from inside the Met Gala, keep reading...

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Venus Williams and Serena Williams

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner and Gracie Abrams

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kris Jenner, Usher, Rosalía and Kylie Jenner

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Brie Larson and Ariana Grande

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Hari Nef and Gwendoline Christie

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Demi Moore and Taika Waititi

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Jaden Smith

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steven Yeun and Donald Glover

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lauren Sánchez, Gigi Hadid, Riley Keough and Emily Ratajkowski

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sienna Miller and Sam Smith

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Matt Damon and Ed Sheeran

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jerry Seinfeld and Jeff Goldblum

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Tessa Thompson and Michelle Williams

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gayle King and Jack Harlow

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rebecca Ferguson and Ayo Edebiri

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney and Ed Sheeran

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rita Ora, Gracie Abrams and Camila Morrone

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeremy Strong and James Corden

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes

Arturo Holmes/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Colman Domingo

photos
View More Photos From Inside Met Gala 2024: All the Candid Photos
Don't miss E!'s Live From E!: 2024 Met Gala red carpet Monday, May 6, starting at 6 p.m. for every must-see moment from fashion's biggest night. And tune in to E! News Tuesday, May 7, at 11 p.m. for a full recap of every jaw-dropping look and all the behind-the-scenes moments.

Trending Stories

1

Jessica Biel Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala With Jaw-Dropping Petal Gown

2

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset Met Gala Look

3

Kendall Jenner's Butt-Baring Met Gala Look Makes Fashion History

4

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

5

Kim Kardashian Reveals the Story Behind Her Confusing Met Gala Sweater