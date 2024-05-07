Ariana Grande's Met Gala 2024 Performance Featured a Wickedly Good Surprise

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Ariana Grande Stuns in Surprise Performance!

We're so into this Met Gala moment.

Ariana Grande, who attended the May 6 star-studded event for the first time in six years, took the stage inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art to sing a number of her hits, including "Into You" and "yes, and?" (See all the celebs at the 2024 Met Gala.)

To end the glamorous evening, the singer's Wicked costar, Cynthia Erivo, joined her for a surprise rendition of "When You Believe."

"Had the honor and most special time performing at @metmuseum in @maisonmargiela by the one and only, most brilliant angel of all @jgalliano (how i wept in our fitting !!!!)," Grande wrote on Instagram May 7. "Working on this performance was an experience i will cherish forever."

The 30-year-old went on to thank the museum, Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for having her, as well as Baz Luhrmann, the dancers and musicians that helped in the process.