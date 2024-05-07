Doja Cat Is Essentially Naked in 2024 Met Gala After-Party Look

Watch : Best Dressed Celebs at the 2024 Met Gala| E! Insider

Doja Cat's 2024 Met Gala look will take less than a naked eye to wow.

After the "Paint the Town Red" singer raised eyebrows on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a wet T-shirt-inspired dress, complete with runny mascara makeup, she totally dropped jaws for her second look of the night.

In fact, the 28-year-old stunned in a nude shapewear by Vetements rounding out the ensemble with a sheer pair of tights, nude heel sandals and a skin-tight top. She finished the look off with silver stud earrings.

And while Doja's last look for the evening will be one of her most memorable, all of her 2024 Met Gala looks went against the grain. While other celebrity attendees wore flowers and lace, in line with the "Garden of Time" theme, she stepped out in a simple, all-cotton T-shirt, styled by Brett Alan Nelson. (See all the red carpet looks here.)