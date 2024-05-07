Doja Cat Is Essentially Naked in 2024 Met Gala After-Party Look

Doja Cat's 2024 Met Gala look will take less than a naked eye to wow.
After the "Paint the Town Red" singer raised eyebrows on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a wet T-shirt-inspired dress, complete with runny mascara makeup, she totally dropped jaws for her second look of the night.
In fact, the 28-year-old stunned in a nude shapewear by Vetements rounding out the ensemble with a sheer pair of tights, nude heel sandals and a skin-tight top. She finished the look off with silver stud earrings.
And while Doja's last look for the evening will be one of her most memorable, all of her 2024 Met Gala looks went against the grain. While other celebrity attendees wore flowers and lace, in line with the "Garden of Time" theme, she stepped out in a simple, all-cotton T-shirt, styled by Brett Alan Nelson. (See all the red carpet looks here.)
As for how her look fit the theme, the Grammy winner had a concise explanation.
"I know that people were going to do flowers, so my flower of choice was the most-used flower and it's cotton, and so I wanted to do a white T-shirt because a white T-shirt is timeless and felt very poetic and I knew it wasn't really going to blend in," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I really don't like to blend in."
And while she debuted the full look on the red carpet, she subtly teased the wet look prior to her arrival—exiting the Mark Hotel in New York in a white bath towel wrapped around her body with another in her hair.
But when it came to her post-Gala transformation, Doja was one of several stars who swapped out their "Garden of Time"-themed wardrobe for another fit. Kendall Jenner swapped her never-worn archival all-black gown for an Alexander McQueen Givenchy dress and another lacy ensemble later. Meanwhile, Cardi B swapped her black evening attire for a skin-tight red mermaid dress with a plunge neckline.
