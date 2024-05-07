Cardi B and Offset Reunite at 2024 Met Gala After-Party 5 Months After Break Up

Cardi B and Offset attended the 2024 Met Gala after party together, just months after the “I Like It” rapper said she and the Migos alum were “nowhere” near the point of rekindling their romance.

It appears the Met Gala is reawakening more than just fashion. 

In fact, Cardi B and Offset—who have had an on again-off again relationship since 2017—put on a united front at an after-party for the 2024 Costume Institute benefit May 6, even walking in together. 

For the event, the "WAP" rapper—who turned up in a bold black gown for the "Garden of Time"-themed event—sported a red corset dress with a square plunge neckline and mermaid-style skirt. Meanwhile, Offset, (he did not attend the star-studded gala itself) wore a simple blue jacket with floral embroidered accents, ripped jeans and white boots. 

And while the parents of Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2 cozied up for fashion's biggest night, Cardi and Offset aren't on track to reconcile after announcing their most recent split in 2020. 

"The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f--king the night long," the 31-year-old shared on a livestream posted to X, formerly Twitter, in January. "We need to work on our s--t. We need to work on our communication. There's things that he needs to work on, there's things that I need to work on."

Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion

Plus, Cardi B and Offset may not even be the only former flames to reunite on the first Monday in May. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny—who co-chaired the gala alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour—were also seen sitting together at an after-party. 

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Keep reading for all the after-party looks from fashion's biggest night.

Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Serena Williams

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Janelle Monae

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Cardi B, Hennessy Carolina

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Usher

Gotham/GC Images

Kendall Jenner

Gotham/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images

Lizzo

