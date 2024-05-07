Cardi B and Offset Reunite at 2024 Met Gala After-Party 5 Months After Break Up

It appears the Met Gala is reawakening more than just fashion.
In fact, Cardi B and Offset—who have had an on again-off again relationship since 2017—put on a united front at an after-party for the 2024 Costume Institute benefit May 6, even walking in together.
For the event, the "WAP" rapper—who turned up in a bold black gown for the "Garden of Time"-themed event—sported a red corset dress with a square plunge neckline and mermaid-style skirt. Meanwhile, Offset, (he did not attend the star-studded gala itself) wore a simple blue jacket with floral embroidered accents, ripped jeans and white boots.
And while the parents of Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2 cozied up for fashion's biggest night, Cardi and Offset aren't on track to reconcile after announcing their most recent split in 2020.
"The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f--king the night long," the 31-year-old shared on a livestream posted to X, formerly Twitter, in January. "We need to work on our s--t. We need to work on our communication. There's things that he needs to work on, there's things that I need to work on."
Plus, Cardi B and Offset may not even be the only former flames to reunite on the first Monday in May. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny—who co-chaired the gala alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Anna Wintour—were also seen sitting together at an after-party.
