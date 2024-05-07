How to Grow Long, Strong Natural Nails At Home, According To A Nail Artist

We included these products chosen by Julie Kandalec because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Julie is a paid spokesperson for KISS. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While there's nothing like getting a fresh set at the nail salon, if you want to treat brittle nails and prevent nail breakage, you're going to have to put in some extra work. There are lots of reasons why you may be struggling with nail growth, but luckily, the are several, simple solutions. To find out how to grow long strong natural nails, we spoke with celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec – who's worked on celebs like Anya Taylor Joy, Jessica Chastain, and Camila Cabello. From cuticle oil to nail hardeners, Julie answered all of our burning nail growth questions and recommended some standout products to help you on your natural nail journey.
What causes thin, brittle nails that break and split?
"This can come from a multitude of reasons, including hereditary, diet, improper nail application and/or removal, and nail dehydration (either internal like not drinking enough water, or by not keeping the nails flexible with the regular use of good cuticle oils)," says Julie.
Do acrylic, gel, and dip manicures actually help grow strong nails? Or does it just cover up breakage?
"Neither. What they do is add a protective coating over them, to allow them to grow out with the enhancement," according to Julie. "Then if the wearer wants to, they can remove the enhancement properly and their nails will be longer and stronger then they were before, because they weren't subject to the normal wear and tear." Note: Avoid removing acrylic, gel, and dip manicures at home otherwise you'll you damage your nails. Instead, visit a salon to get them removed professionally.
What are the best products for strengthening, lengthening, and maintaining natural healthy nails?
"Cuticle oil will do wonders for keeping your nails flexible," says Julie. That's because flexible nails are better than strong nails. "Think about it this way: you have a glass dish and a plastic dish and you drop them both. The glass will shatter, but the plastic will bounce," explains Julie. "You cannot overuse cuticle oil - just be sure to apply it to the underside of the nail (not just the top) as well."
Second, using "a glass nail file [will] prevent the nail from tearing and splitting." Julie recommends using a glass nail file regularly, even daily, to prevent your nails from catching onto something and breaking.
If you like the look of fake nails, Julie says press-ons are a good way to go. "Honestly, wearing press-ons is both easy, fast, and you have the option of either a clean, quiet luxury nail." Similarly to acrylic and gel manicures, press-on nails protect your real nails from the elements and allow them to grow. Just be sure to remove them properly by using a false nail remover.
Lastly, Julie recommends using at strengthening base or top coat regularly to ensure your nails grow strong and long.
How can you prevent nail breakage?
"Take care of your nails! It's really that simple. Use oils and creams, don't use them as a screwdriver, no matter how tempting - and never ever peel off your nails!"
The Best Nail Strengtheners
Expert Pick: Jin Soon HyperRepair Base Coat
This strengthening base coat contains rejuvenating AHAs, nourishing vitamin C, restorative vitamin E, and hydrating vitamin B5 to restore the health of your nails in just a few days. Wear it on its own or beneath nail polish.
Beetles Nail Strengthener for Damaged Nails Weak Nails
Boasting over 25,400 5-star ratings, this nail strengthener provides daily nail protection. It's infused with nourishing ingredients like biotin, sunflower extract, and grape seed extract to repair weak, damaged nails.
Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth Nail Treatment & Strengthener
Made with keratin amino acids, this nail treatment strengthens nails while preventing peeling and chipping. Best of all, it's quick-drying so you can go about your day without fear of ruining your polish job. It has 32,700+ 5-star ratings.
The Best Cuticle Oils
OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil
Treat cracked cuticles and nails with this ultra-nourishing oil, made with grape seed, sesame, and sunflower oil. Not only does it hydrate cuticles and promote nail growth, but it also protects them against further damage. It has 13,500+ 5-star ratings.
Editor Pick: Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil
I've been using this best-selling oil for years and always notice how dry my cuticles are (and how brittle my nails are) if I forget to apply it. Made with sunflower oil and vitamin E, this oil will promote healthy cuticles and nails while giving them a hydrating boost.
Olive & June Cuticle Serum Duo
The pen-like component of this cuticle serum makes it for a quick and mess-free application, even if you're on the go. The hydrating formula absorbs quickly to combat that greasy feel. Throw it in your bag so you always have one on hand (pun totally intended).
L’Occitane Shea Nail & Cuticle Oil
Soften rough cuticles and promote strong healthy nails by using this nail and cuticle oil from L'Occitane. It's made with nourishing shea oil, sweet almond oil, and apricot oil. Plus, it's super easy to apply.
The Best Nail Files For Weak Nails
Expert Pick: GERMANIKURE Crystal Glass Nail File
If you want to prevent nail breakage, Julie suggests using a glass file because they are more gentle on your nails compared to traditional files, which can weaken and tear your natural nails.
The Best Cuticle Creams & Balms
Gena Healthy Hoof Cream Complete Cuticle and Nail Care
Heel soft, brittle nails and dry cuticles with this nail and cuticle conditioner. It's made with moisturizing castor oil, lanolin, and aloe vera as well as strengthening soybean extract. Not to mention, it also makes your hands super soft.
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream with Coconut Scent
With over 47,600 5-star ratings, this best-selling nail and cuticle conditioner prevents cracks, chips, and splits while promoting nail growth. It also targets dry cuticles thanks to the formula, which is infused with shea butter, castor oil, calcium and jojoba oil.
The Best Press-On Nails
Expert Pick: KISS Glue Off Instant False Nail Remover
Julie says press-on nails are a great way to protect and grow your natural nails, however, it only works if you remove them properly. This gel loosens the glue so you can safely remove them without soaking your nails in acetone. Plus, it has castor oil and vitamin B to promote nail strength. Pro tip: Leave the gel on for one minute before using the chisel tip to gently separate the fake nail from your natural nails.
Editor Pick: KISS Bare But Better Nudies Press On Nails
These are my go-to press-ons because they look so natural. They boast a barely there pink hue and short, square tips that are always on trend. These also come in other nude shades as well as longer lengths if that's more your style.
