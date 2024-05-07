How to Grow Long, Strong Natural Nails At Home, According To A Nail Artist

We included these products chosen by Julie Kandalec because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Julie is a paid spokesperson for KISS. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While there's nothing like getting a fresh set at the nail salon, if you want to treat brittle nails and prevent nail breakage, you're going to have to put in some extra work. There are lots of reasons why you may be struggling with nail growth, but luckily, the are several, simple solutions. To find out how to grow long strong natural nails, we spoke with celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec – who's worked on celebs like Anya Taylor Joy, Jessica Chastain, and Camila Cabello. From cuticle oil to nail hardeners, Julie answered all of our burning nail growth questions and recommended some standout products to help you on your natural nail journey.

What causes thin, brittle nails that break and split?

"This can come from a multitude of reasons, including hereditary, diet, improper nail application and/or removal, and nail dehydration (either internal like not drinking enough water, or by not keeping the nails flexible with the regular use of good cuticle oils)," says Julie.

Do acrylic, gel, and dip manicures actually help grow strong nails? Or does it just cover up breakage?

"Neither. What they do is add a protective coating over them, to allow them to grow out with the enhancement," according to Julie. "Then if the wearer wants to, they can remove the enhancement properly and their nails will be longer and stronger then they were before, because they weren't subject to the normal wear and tear." Note: Avoid removing acrylic, gel, and dip manicures at home otherwise you'll you damage your nails. Instead, visit a salon to get them removed professionally.

What are the best products for strengthening, lengthening, and maintaining natural healthy nails?

"Cuticle oil will do wonders for keeping your nails flexible," says Julie. That's because flexible nails are better than strong nails. "Think about it this way: you have a glass dish and a plastic dish and you drop them both. The glass will shatter, but the plastic will bounce," explains Julie. "You cannot overuse cuticle oil - just be sure to apply it to the underside of the nail (not just the top) as well."

Second, using "a glass nail file [will] prevent the nail from tearing and splitting." Julie recommends using a glass nail file regularly, even daily, to prevent your nails from catching onto something and breaking.

If you like the look of fake nails, Julie says press-ons are a good way to go. "Honestly, wearing press-ons is both easy, fast, and you have the option of either a clean, quiet luxury nail." Similarly to acrylic and gel manicures, press-on nails protect your real nails from the elements and allow them to grow. Just be sure to remove them properly by using a false nail remover.

Lastly, Julie recommends using at strengthening base or top coat regularly to ensure your nails grow strong and long.

How can you prevent nail breakage?

"Take care of your nails! It's really that simple. Use oils and creams, don't use them as a screwdriver, no matter how tempting - and never ever peel off your nails!"