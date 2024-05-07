Exclusive

Usher Reveals Why He Didn’t Perform at 2024 Met Gala

While Usher, who recently wrapped up his Las Vegas residency and graced the Super Bowl stage, would be a clear frontrunner to perform at the 2024 Met Gala, he had a rare night off to enjoy himself.

Met Gala 2024: Why Usher Didn't Perform at the Met Gala

While Met Gala attendees would've said "Yeah!" to an Usher performance, he decided to take a well-deserved night off.

"I've been performing all year," the "My Boo" singer, who took over the Super Bowl halftime show in February, shared on Live From E! May 6. "I get to relax tonight."

And relax he did, in a stylish look that had fans saying OMG. For the 2024 Met Gala, held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 45-year-old wore a custom Alexander McQueen design paired with Jacob & Co jewelry. (See all the stars on the red carpet at the gala.)

As Usher mentioned, his schedule has been jam-packed over the past 12 months. In fact, his headline-making Super Bowl weekend—which included tying the knot with Jennifer Goicoechea in a Las Vegas ceremony—was a true bucket list moment for the Grammy winner.

"I've never literally walked on stage and said, 'Thank you guys for recognizing what I do,'" he shared on CBS Mornings. "But I can say I actually played the Super Bowl."

2024 Met Gala: After-Party Photos

As Usher noted, his Las Vegas residency—which came to an end in December—played a role in his Super Bowl goal.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"I believe in the idea of manifestation and affirmations, right?" he said. "The moment that I heard—I'll tell you this now 'cause I have it. The moment I heard that they were entertaining the Super Bowl comin' to Vegas, I was like, 'I'm not leaving.'"

To see Usher and more stars on the Met Gala red carpet, keep reading...

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jessica Biel

In Tamara Ralph.

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Shakira

In Carolina Herrera.

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Nicki Minaj

In Marni.

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

