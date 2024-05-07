Usher Reveals Why He Didn’t Perform at 2024 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2024: Why Usher Didn’t Perform at the Met Gala

While Met Gala attendees would've said "Yeah!" to an Usher performance, he decided to take a well-deserved night off.

"I've been performing all year," the "My Boo" singer, who took over the Super Bowl halftime show in February, shared on Live From E! May 6. "I get to relax tonight."

And relax he did, in a stylish look that had fans saying OMG. For the 2024 Met Gala, held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the 45-year-old wore a custom Alexander McQueen design paired with Jacob & Co jewelry. (See all the stars on the red carpet at the gala.)

As Usher mentioned, his schedule has been jam-packed over the past 12 months. In fact, his headline-making Super Bowl weekend—which included tying the knot with Jennifer Goicoechea in a Las Vegas ceremony—was a true bucket list moment for the Grammy winner.

"I've never literally walked on stage and said, 'Thank you guys for recognizing what I do,'" he shared on CBS Mornings. "But I can say I actually played the Super Bowl."