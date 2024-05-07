See Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Rare PDA Moment at the 2024 Met Gala

If we're thinking out loud, we have to say Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's love looked perfect at the 2024 Met Gala.
For the May 6 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the couple had everyone in love with the shape of them as they shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras.
Going with the "Garden of Time" dress code, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer—who made his first appearance at the event—donned a sky blue suit from Stella McCartney, complete with reflective silver lapels, cummerbund and undone bowtie. He finished off his look with patent leather black loafers.
For her part, Cherry—who shares kids Lyra, 3, and Jupiter, 23 months, with Ed—arrived in a white off-the-shoulder gown, which was see-through save for opaque white designs. She pulled together her look with platform white shoes and silver necklaces, bracelets and watch. (See all the Met Gala red carpet looks here.)
But Ed and Cherry weren't the only couples to turn the Met Gala into a date night.
Chris Hemsworth—who was tapped to co-chair the event with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny, alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour—was one of the first attendees to appear with his better half by his side. He and Elsa Pataky wore coordinating beige and golden outfits in their interpretation of the dress code.
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Damon, Elle Fanning and boyfriend Gus Wenner as well as Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes also had us all falling in love with their love during the event. Not to mention, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan made their red carpet debut together three months after confirming their romance.
Keep reading to see all the adorable couples showing off their fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.