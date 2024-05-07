See Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Rare PDA Moment at the 2024 Met Gala

Watch : 2024 Met Gala Recap: The Most Viral Moments and Show-Stopping Fashion!

If we're thinking out loud, we have to say Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's love looked perfect at the 2024 Met Gala.

For the May 6 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the couple had everyone in love with the shape of them as they shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras.

Going with the "Garden of Time" dress code, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer—who made his first appearance at the event—donned a sky blue suit from Stella McCartney, complete with reflective silver lapels, cummerbund and undone bowtie. He finished off his look with patent leather black loafers.

For her part, Cherry—who shares kids Lyra, 3, and Jupiter, 23 months, with Ed—arrived in a white off-the-shoulder gown, which was see-through save for opaque white designs. She pulled together her look with platform white shoes and silver necklaces, bracelets and watch. (See all the Met Gala red carpet looks here.)