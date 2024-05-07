See Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn’s Rare PDA Moment at the 2024 Met Gala

At the 2024 Met Gala May 6, Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn sealed their evening with a kiss.

If we're thinking out loud, we have to say Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's love looked perfect at the 2024 Met Gala

For the May 6 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the couple had everyone in love with the shape of them as they shared a sweet kiss in front of the cameras.

Going with the "Garden of Time" dress code, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer—who made his first appearance at the event—donned a sky blue suit from Stella McCartney, complete with reflective silver lapels, cummerbund and undone bowtie. He finished off his look with patent leather black loafers.

For her part, Cherry—who shares kids Lyra, 3, and Jupiter, 23 months, with Ed—arrived in a white off-the-shoulder gown, which was see-through save for opaque white designs. She pulled together her look with platform white shoes and silver necklaces, bracelets and watch. (See all the Met Gala red carpet looks here.)

Inside Met Gala 2024: All the Candid Photos

But Ed and Cherry weren't the only couples to turn the Met Gala into a date night. 

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chris Hemsworth—who was tapped to co-chair the event with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny, alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour—was one of the first attendees to appear with his better half by his side. He and Elsa Pataky wore coordinating beige and golden outfits in their interpretation of the dress code. 

Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Damon, Elle Fanning and boyfriend Gus Wenner as well as Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes also had us all falling in love with their love during the event. Not to mention, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan made their red carpet debut together three months after confirming their romance.

Keep reading to see all the adorable couples showing off their fashion at the 2024 Met Gala. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Elle Fanning and Gus Wenner

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes 

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 

Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dove Cameron and Damiano David 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Queen Latifah and Eboni Nichols 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeremy Strong and Emma Wall 

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble 

John Shearer/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

James Corden and Julia Carey 

John Shearer/WireImage

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini and Bee Carrozzini

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin 

John Shearer/WireImage

Leonardo MAria Del Vecchio and Jessica Serfaty 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steve Newhouse and Gina Sanders 

