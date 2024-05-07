Tom Holland Proves He’s The Most Supportive Boyfriend After Zendaya’s 2024 Met Gala Triple Serve

Tom Holland may have been MIA from the Met Gala, but he'll never miss an opportunity to hype up Zendaya.
After his girlfriend sported not one or two, but three looks at the 2024 Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute fundraiser May 6, the Spider-Man star had to heap praise on to his M.J. (See here for every red carpet look from the night).
In fact, Tom shared an Instagram post May 7 of Zendaya's two red carpet looks—both by John Galiano, the first a gothic garden look and the second a medieval Givenchy dress with a floral bouquet headpiece—simply captioning it with three heart eye emojis.
Zendaya's double serve on the red carpet was among the most jaw dropping moments for the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"-themed event. Her first of the night tipped its hat to the darker elements of the evening's "Garden of Time" dress code, as the Disney alum paired her poison ivy-inspired dress with a dark lip and stylistically thin eyebrows.
For her second, Zendaya leaned a bit more heavily into the floral with her red, pink, and yellow rose bouquet headpiece, but maintained a dark edge with her all-black off the shoulder corset dress.
And while fans would've loved to see a rare couple moment from Zendaya and Tom, it appears her man was preoccupied with family time—including a game of golf accompanied by his father Dominic Holland and brothers Harry Holland and Sam Holland. (For every couple who did walk the red carpet together, click here).
Meanwhile, the Challengers star was busy practically running the Met Gala. As a cochair along with Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and, of course, Anna Wintour, Zendaya proved to be among the most memorable attendees of the evening. After turning heads with her double looks, Zendaya served up a third time inside the exclusive dinner party with a plunging neckline Celia Krithariorti gown paired with droplet earrings.
