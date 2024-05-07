Tom Holland Proves He’s The Most Supportive Boyfriend After Zendaya’s 2024 Met Gala Triple Serve

After Zendaya shut down the 2024 Met Gala with three unique dresses, Tom Holland proved he’s still her number one fan.

By Olivia Evans May 07, 2024 12:58 PMTags
Watch: Tom Holland Shares Shocking Golf Injury While Zendaya Walks Solo at 2024 Met Gala

Tom Holland may have been MIA from the Met Gala, but he'll never miss an opportunity to hype up Zendaya

After his girlfriend sported not one or two, but three looks at the 2024 Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute fundraiser May 6, the Spider-Man star had to heap praise on to his M.J. (See here for every red carpet look from the night). 

In fact, Tom shared an Instagram post May 7 of Zendaya's two red carpet looks—both by John Galiano, the first a gothic garden look and the second a medieval Givenchy dress with a floral bouquet headpiece—simply captioning it with three heart eye emojis. 

Zendaya's double serve on the red carpet was among the most jaw dropping moments for the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"-themed event. Her first of the night tipped its hat to the darker elements of the evening's "Garden of Time" dress code, as the Disney alum paired her poison ivy-inspired dress with a dark lip and stylistically thin eyebrows. 

Met Gala 2024: Couples on the Red Carpet

For her second, Zendaya leaned a bit more heavily into the floral with her red, pink, and yellow rose bouquet headpiece, but maintained a dark edge with her all-black off the shoulder corset dress.

And while fans would've loved to see a rare couple moment from Zendaya and Tom, it appears her man was preoccupied with family time—including a game of golf accompanied by his father Dominic Holland and brothers Harry Holland and Sam Holland. (For every couple who did walk the red carpet together, click here). 

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Challengers star was busy practically running the Met Gala. As a cochair along with Bad BunnyJennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and, of course, Anna Wintour, Zendaya proved to be among the most memorable attendees of the evening. After turning heads with her double looks, Zendaya served up a third time inside the exclusive dinner party with a plunging neckline Celia Krithariorti gown paired with droplet earrings. 

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Though Zendaya's look is well-worth a million heart eye emojis, there's more where that came from. Keep reading for more of the best looks from the 2024 Met Gala

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alia Bhatt

In custom Sabyasachi.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Imagess

Simone Ashley

In Prabal Gurung.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer

In custom Marc Jacobs.

View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
