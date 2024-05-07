Tom Holland Proves He’s The Most Supportive Boyfriend After Zendaya’s 2024 Met Gala Triple Serve

Watch : Tom Holland Shares Shocking Golf Injury While Zendaya Walks Solo at 2024 Met Gala

Tom Holland may have been MIA from the Met Gala, but he'll never miss an opportunity to hype up Zendaya.

After his girlfriend sported not one or two, but three looks at the 2024 Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute fundraiser May 6, the Spider-Man star had to heap praise on to his M.J. (See here for every red carpet look from the night).

In fact, Tom shared an Instagram post May 7 of Zendaya's two red carpet looks—both by John Galiano, the first a gothic garden look and the second a medieval Givenchy dress with a floral bouquet headpiece—simply captioning it with three heart eye emojis.

Zendaya's double serve on the red carpet was among the most jaw dropping moments for the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion"-themed event. Her first of the night tipped its hat to the darker elements of the evening's "Garden of Time" dress code, as the Disney alum paired her poison ivy-inspired dress with a dark lip and stylistically thin eyebrows.