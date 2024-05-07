Khloe Kardashian is “Not OK” After Seeing Kim Kardashian’s Tight Corset at 2024 Met Gala

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Kim Kardashian Shocks With Another Super Snatched-Waist Gown

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with her family's fashion adventures.

After Kim Kardashian stole the show at the 2024 Met Gala May 6 with a stunning Maison Margiela custom ensemble, the Good American cofounder was left speechless. Well, nearly speechless.

"I am NOT OK!!!!!!!" Khloe wrote alongside a snap of her older sister on Instagram Stories. "Holy smokes Batman."

Indeed, for the first Monday in May, the Kardashians star arrived in a waist-cinching corset dress boasting a metallic floral print. Meanwhile, the bottom half featured a sheer floral embroidered skirt. (Catch every must-see fashion moment right here.)

While the SKIMS founder's look perfectly fit with the "Garden of Time" theme of the "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition, she did top her look with an unexpected accessory: a grey sweater, which she said paid homage to her "wildest night in a garden."

"I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater," she explained to Vogue, "and threw it on and had to get to work. My hair's all messed up."