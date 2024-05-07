Jessica Biel Reveals Met Gala Prep Included Soaking in Tub With 20 Lbs of Epsom Salt

Jessica Biel revealed how she got ready for the 2024 Met Gala—and her prep included taking a bath with 20 Lbs of Epsom salt: "Here we go," the actress said on TikTok, "for real."

Watch: Here’s Why Justin Timberlake Did Not Attend the 2024 Met Gala With Wife Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel is giving a behind-the-scenes look of how she got ready for the 2024 Met Gala.

While some stars kicked off the celebrations early by attending glamorous pre-parties, the 7th Heaven alum decided to go in a different direction. 

"I know some people like to party before Met Ball, and party all weekend and all the things, and I have total respect for that," Jessica told her TikTok followers in a May 6 video. "This is what I do to get ready for Met Ball."

And her preparations included soaking in a tub with 20 pounds of Epsom salt. Don't believe she actually used that amount? Allow Jessica to prove it.

"Four, eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty pounds of Epsom salt in a bath," she said while counting them off. "Here we go, for real."

The Candy star noted she then mixes the salts "with water as hot as you can take it."

"30 minute soak night before," Jessica continued. "[Drink] tons of water then and off to bed early. See you tomorrow Met Ball."

photos
Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion

And she did. Jessica arrived at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 in a Tamara Ralph gown and beachy waves (see every star's look here).

"The iconic American actress looked stunning in a watermelon silk faille gown and cape embellished with striped coque feathers and crystals, from the designer's Spring-Summer 2024 collection which was presented exclusively during Haute Couture Week in Paris," the brand's official Instagram account stated. "The dress took 320 hours to be completed by the dexterous petites mains of the atelier."

@jessbiel While the kids are out partying, I am in soaking ?? #MetGala ? original sound - Jessica Biel

The dress code for this year's soirée was "The Garden of Time" and the star-studded attendees were able to peruse the Costume Institute's new exhibit "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

And if you were wondering why Jessica's husband Justin Timberlake—with whom she shares sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3—didn't join her at the event, he did have a concert in San Jose, Calif., that same night. Besides, The Illusionist actress has made solo appearances before, including during her last Met Gala in 2013. Still, she and the singer have also turned the evening into a date night, going together in both 2012 and 2010.   

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

To see more stars' looks from this year's Met Gala, keep reading.

