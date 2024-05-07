Jessica Biel Reveals Met Gala Prep Included Soaking in Tub With 20 Lbs of Epsom Salt

Watch : Here’s Why Justin Timberlake Did Not Attend the 2024 Met Gala With Wife Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel is giving a behind-the-scenes look of how she got ready for the 2024 Met Gala.

While some stars kicked off the celebrations early by attending glamorous pre-parties, the 7th Heaven alum decided to go in a different direction.

"I know some people like to party before Met Ball, and party all weekend and all the things, and I have total respect for that," Jessica told her TikTok followers in a May 6 video. "This is what I do to get ready for Met Ball."

And her preparations included soaking in a tub with 20 pounds of Epsom salt. Don't believe she actually used that amount? Allow Jessica to prove it.

"Four, eight, twelve, sixteen, twenty pounds of Epsom salt in a bath," she said while counting them off. "Here we go, for real."

The Candy star noted she then mixes the salts "with water as hot as you can take it."

"30 minute soak night before," Jessica continued. "[Drink] tons of water then and off to bed early. See you tomorrow Met Ball."