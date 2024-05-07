Zendaya Defeats All Challengers With 3rd Met Gala Look

Zendaya looked marvelous all night.
For her third look at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, the Euphoria star finished the night inside with a dazzling gown—and without her eyebrows. (See all the stars who dazzled at the Met Gala here.)
Zendaya, who cohosted the biggest night in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, wore a beaded white custom Celia Krithariorti gown featuring a plunging neckline and droplet earrings. She kept her hair in a low bun and showed off a natural makeup look.
Her final look, which she wore during the soirée inside, was far more tame than her earlier ensembles for the night. The 27-year-old arrived in a Maison Margiela mermaid-cut gown complete with hummingbird details and poison ivy—which aligned perfectly with the "Garden of Time" theme of the "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition.
Her first outfit, which included a veiled fascinator and a maroon makeup look, was styled by her longtime fashion partner-in-crime Law Roach. He explained to Live From E!, "It was inspired by John Galliano."
The Challengers actress couldn't help but turn heads with her second look for the night—which was a black 1996 Givenchy dress from John Galliano—featuring a floor-length train and embroidered corset bodice. She completed her outfit with a floral bouquet headpiece from Alexander McQueen.
While Zendaya slayed each look at the Met Gala, Law revealed the duo's busy schedule left the event on the back burner.
"I haven't seen Zendaya's dress!" he admitted to The New York Times in an interview published May 2. "We've been on two press tours—Dune 2 and Challengers—and doing two Vogue covers."
"The dress isn't even made," he explained. "They won't fit until Saturday."
But the fashion Gods were clearly on their side as all of Zendaya's looks left fans and attendees in awe.
