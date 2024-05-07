Zendaya Defeats All Challengers With 3rd Met Gala Look

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Zendaya Changes Into Second Look and Walks the Steps Again!

Zendaya looked marvelous all night.

For her third look at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, the Euphoria star finished the night inside with a dazzling gown—and without her eyebrows. (See all the stars who dazzled at the Met Gala here.)

Zendaya, who cohosted the biggest night in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, wore a beaded white custom Celia Krithariorti gown featuring a plunging neckline and droplet earrings. She kept her hair in a low bun and showed off a natural makeup look.

Her final look, which she wore during the soirée inside, was far more tame than her earlier ensembles for the night. The 27-year-old arrived in a Maison Margiela mermaid-cut gown complete with hummingbird details and poison ivy—which aligned perfectly with the "Garden of Time" theme of the "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition.

Her first outfit, which included a veiled fascinator and a maroon makeup look, was styled by her longtime fashion partner-in-crime Law Roach. He explained to Live From E!, "It was inspired by John Galliano."