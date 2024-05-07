Zendaya Defeats All Challengers With 3rd Met Gala Look

At the 2024 Met Gala, Zendaya finished the night with a stunning white gown and a daring makeup look, which didn’t include eyebrows. Read on to see the look.

Watch: 2024 Met Gala: Zendaya Changes Into Second Look and Walks the Steps Again!

Zendaya looked marvelous all night.

For her third look at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, the Euphoria star finished the night inside with a dazzling gown—and without her eyebrows. (See all the stars who dazzled at the Met Gala here.)

Zendaya, who cohosted the biggest night in fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, wore a beaded white custom Celia Krithariorti gown featuring a plunging neckline and droplet earrings. She kept her hair in a low bun and showed off a natural makeup look.

Her final look, which she wore during the soirée inside, was far more tame than her earlier ensembles for the night. The 27-year-old arrived in a Maison Margiela mermaid-cut gown complete with hummingbird details and poison ivy—which aligned perfectly with the "Garden of Time" theme of the "Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition.

Her first outfit, which included a veiled fascinator and a maroon makeup look, was styled by her longtime fashion partner-in-crime Law Roach. He explained to Live From E!, "It was inspired by John Galliano."

The Challengers actress couldn't help but turn heads with her second look for the night—which was a black 1996 Givenchy dress from John Galliano—featuring a floor-length train and embroidered corset bodice. She completed her outfit with a floral bouquet headpiece from Alexander McQueen.

While Zendaya slayed each look at the Met Gala, Law revealed the duo's busy schedule left the event on the back burner.

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"I haven't seen Zendaya's dress!" he admitted to The New York Times in an interview published May 2. "We've been on two press tours—Dune 2 and Challengers—and doing two Vogue covers."

"The dress isn't even made," he explained. "They won't fit until Saturday."

But the fashion Gods were clearly on their side as all of Zendaya's looks left fans and attendees in awe. 

Keep reading to see who else stunned with fantastical outfits at the 2024 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alia Bhatt

In custom Sabyasachi.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer

In custom Marc Jacobs.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Karlie Kloss

In Swarovski.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

