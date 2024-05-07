Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala Glam Came Together Seconds Before Red Carpet

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Kim Kardashian Shocks With Another Super Snatched-Waist Gown

After weeks of prep, Chris Appleton made a last minute change to Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala look.

"This is the most intense day of the year by far," the celeb hairstylist, who recently helped transform Kim's dark hair into an icy blonde shade, shared on Live From E! May 6. "And this actually has been the most intense two weeks of my life."

For the Met Gala, held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Kardashians star donned a custom silver Maison Margiela Couture dress paired with a gray cardigan and a loose braid. (See all the stars at the 2024 Met Gala.)

"The story was, imagine she's in the garden and her hair has kind of got tousled and it was braided but it came loose," Chris continued. "That's why we did the undone braid. I literally did it seconds before she walked out actually. Her hair was kind of down. I just was like, if I do it any other way it's just gonna look really neat."

So, he went for the loose braid to capture an effortless vibe. (ICYMI, Kim was inspired by what she called her wildest night in a garden: "I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work," she told Vogue. "My hair's all messed up.")