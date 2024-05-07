Exclusive

Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala Glam Came Together Seconds Before Red Carpet

Kim Kardashian's hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed the real story behind her headline-making 2024 Met Gala look—and why he made one final adjustment to her hair before she hit the May 6 red carpet.

After weeks of prep, Chris Appleton made a last minute change to Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala look.

"This is the most intense day of the year by far," the celeb hairstylist, who recently helped transform Kim's dark hair into an icy blonde shade, shared on Live From E! May 6. "And this actually has been the most intense two weeks of my life."

For the Met Gala, held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Kardashians star donned a custom silver Maison Margiela Couture dress paired with a gray cardigan and a loose braid. (See all the stars at the 2024 Met Gala.)

"The story was, imagine she's in the garden and her hair has kind of got tousled and it was braided but it came loose," Chris continued. "That's why we did the undone braid. I literally did it seconds before she walked out actually. Her hair was kind of down. I just was like, if I do it any other way it's just gonna look really neat."

So, he went for the loose braid to capture an effortless vibe. (ICYMI, Kim was inspired by what she called her wildest night in a garden: "I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend's sweater and threw it on and had to get to work," she told Vogue. "My hair's all messed up.")

Inside Met Gala 2024: All the Candid Photos

And as for why Kim went blonde? That was a request from Maison Margiela's creative director, John Galliano.

"This has been in the planning, obviously, for weeks," Chris explained. "And John mentioned as soon as we did a fitting that he would love to see Kim blonde because the silver tones and we wanted to show that into the hair."
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim's icy transformation took about three to four sessions to complete.

"There's no shortcut to getting platinum blonde," he added, noting they wanted to allow her roots to show. "Which is really important on Kim."

Keep reading to see Kim and more stars on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet...

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alia Bhatt

In custom Sabyasachi.

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Imagess

Simone Ashley

In Prabal Gurung.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ariana Grande

In custom Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mona Patel

In custom Iris Van Herpen couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sydney Sweeney

In custom Miu Miu.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

In Burberry and Chopard jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

In Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union

In custom Michael Kors.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling

In Gaurav Gupta.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jaden Smith

In Thome Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Elle Fanning

In Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Zendaya

In Givenchy SS96 Couture.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ambika Mod

In Loewe.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In Oscar de la Renta.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Windowsen.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Naomi Campbell

In custom Burberry.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

FKA Twigs

In Stella McCartney.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer

In custom Marc Jacobs.

View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
