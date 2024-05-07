Save 50% on a Year’s Worth of StriVectin Tightening Neck Cream to Ditch Wrinkles and Tech Neck

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
When it comes to your skincare regimen, remember to extend your routine beyond just your face to include your neck. If you're experiencing concerns like sagging skin, lines, and wrinkles in that area, your regular face moisturizer might not be sufficient. And, we can't forget about tech neck, which is a major worry for me as I hunch over my laptop to write this article. Elevate your self-care routine by investing in a specialized neck cream that addressed these specific issues.
I've been using StriVectin TL Advanced Neck Cream since 2023 and it has a become a tried-and-true favorite. I'm relieved to confirm that the hype is real, at least in my experience. Yes, it's a little pricey, but I just buy one jumbo jar and I'm set for more than year. For reference, I apply a light layer every night. Plus, I only buy this product on sale. I have literally never paid full-price. Ever.
If you want to check it out for yourself. You have 24 hours to save 50% on a jumbo size version of the StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus. Take advantage of this deal and you won't have to but another neck cream until 2025.
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS Jumbo 3.4oz
To combat neck sagging and enhance your jawline, simply apply a thin layer of this lotion twice daily (I use it once a day and I'm so happy with the results).
E! Shopping Editor Tip: If you look down at your phone or computer a lot, it can accelerate the appearance of lines on the neck. Incorporating this cream into your routine is an absolute necessity, in my experience.
If you want additional insights before you shop, here's what your fellow shoppers had to say.
StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS Reviews
A shopper said, "I am 77 years old and had such a droopy neck.....and I was sooo embarrassed about it. I have 4 granddaughters and just knew that they would notice it. I noticed this cream for drippy neck skin, so I decided to try it. And I have to say, it really does work. I'm actually on my fourth jar. I use it every morning and every night, and I promise you it really does work. I will continue to use it."
Someone shared, "I LOVE my tightening neck cream. It really works. I use it am and pm everyday. I really can't say enough good things about it!"
Another reviewed, "Totally tightened the skin around my neck. I turned 50 and noticed a slight 'waddle' under my chin—this has taken care of that so far—I just bought my second jar!"
Someone explained, "I have good skin but age 69 and just lost 50 pounds. Have been using for over a week twice a day and I definitely see a tighter looking neck. No gobbler for Thanksgiving!!!"
StriVectin Tightening Neck Serum Roller
Here's another StriVectin neck product I'm obsessed with. I've been using this serum since 2023 and I really like it. I use this during the day because it's lighter than the neck cream. I will also layer it under the neck cream at night when I have more time than usual to do my skincare routine.
Looking for more tech neck solutions? You'll love these top-rated picks under $26.