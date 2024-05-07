Amazon Pet Day 2024 is Here: Save Up to 77% Off on Fur Baby Essentials For 48 Hours Only

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fur baby, best friend, partner in crime, roommate, lovable freeloader — no matter what endearing nickname you have for your pet, something we all have in common as pet parents is the continuous attention we give to them. From regular meal & treat times to ever-dreaded bath & medicine-administering times, there's no end to the daily care that our non-human besties require. With how busy our lives can get apart from this, it's understandable that we might occasionally forget to refresh some supplies; not to mention, the cost that adds up when you factor in everything from treats to toys to training pads & more.
All that to say, whenever there's a sale on pet essentials, it's become somewhat of a reflex for us to stop, drop & stock up. Today presents a golden opportunity for us pet parents to do just that, as Amazon Pet Day just kicked off. For two days only (May 7-8), you can score some massive discounts on everything from poop bags & grooming supplies to game-changing, splurge-worthy finds like the Bissell carpet cleaner & Halo GPS collar. Seriously — we're talking savings up to 77% off on top brands & products that pet parents everywhere swear by.
If there's anything at all that you need to shop for your pet, now is the time to do it, and Amazon is the place to do it at.
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner & Car/Auto Detailer
This is not a drill: The widely beloved Bissell carpet cleaner is on sale for less than $100! An absolute must-have for pet parents, the portable cleaner uses a powerful suction to remove tough pet spots & stains, and it comes with all the accessories you need to effectively tackle a variety of surfaces.
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags - 270 Count
All dogs poop, but not all poop bags were made the same. For quality you can trust at a price you'll love, go with these pet parent-approved Earth Rated poop bags that have 195,700+ five-star Amazon reviews & over 40,000 purchases in just the past month alone.
Pet Honesty Restore + Soothe Hot Spots Spray
Provide instant, soothing care for your precious fur baby in their moments of discomfort with this top-rated Pet Honesty spray. It's formulated with natural, powerful ingredients like aloe & chamomile to target everything from itchiness & irritations to hot spots, odor & more.
PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge
With over 23,100 five-star ratings on Amazon, we can confidently say your kitty will adore this cat scratcher. The curved design make it easy for your cat to scratch & rest — not to mention, it'll add a modern-chic vibe to your home decor.
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
Tackle even the heaviest of messes with this highly rated Shark vacuum that has 64,500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. It's equipped with a HEPA filter to effectively trap dust, fur & allergens inside the cleaner, and it also comes with powerful pet hair pickup attachments to make cleaning up pet hair oh-so-easy whether you're vacuuming bare floors or carpet.
Maxpower Planet Pet Grooming Brush
Make your fur baby's coat shine with this grooming brush that has 51,100+ five-star Amazon ratings. It features a dual-sided design: Use one side to tackle stubborn mats & tangles and the other to thing out & de-shed your pet's fur.
Inaba Churu Cat Treats - 50 Tubes
Your kitty would most likely describe these treats as "purr-fect." They're made with wholesome ingredients like farm-raised chicken & wild-caught tuna, and they're great as food toppers or occasional snacks (life hack: disguise the taste of pills or medication by slipping them in with these treats).
Blue Buffalo Nudges Grillers Natural Dog Treats
The bestest pups deserve the bestest treats, and that's exactly what these Blue Buffalo Grillers are. Purchased by 7,000+ Amazon shoppers in the past month, these snacks are crafted with real beef (and no artificial preservatives). In other words, they're the perfect healthy treat that doesn't compromise on taste or quality.
Blink Mini – Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera
Keep tabs on your pet from anywhere with the ever-popular Blink Mini that has a whopping total of 200,100+ five-star reviews on Amazon. You can see, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home via your smartphone, which you can also set up to receive alerts whenever motion is detected. Home security & more 1:1 time with your fur baby? It's a total win-win.
Halo Collar 3
For all our adventurous fur babies out there, the Halo Collar is an investment that will grant you unparalleled peace of mind as a pet parent. Its state-of-the-art software grants you the ability to set up wireless boundaries, track your pet's location in real time, and customize interaction (sound, vibration, or static feedback) with the built-in dog training capabilities.
PetMaker Indoor Pet Gate
Keep your pet safe in your home, with this indoor gate. The freestanding accordion design allows for hassle-free setup that doesn't damage your home, and it easily folds together for compact storage when not in use.
Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed
Meet. your pup's new favorite bed. Featuring a four-sided bolster design optimized for a variety of lounging positions, this orthopedic bed is filled with high-density egg-crate foam that distributes weight evenly while providing the perfect amount of pressure relief & joint support.
Burt's Bees for Pets Cat Natural Waterless Shampoo
Refresh your kitty's coat without having to wrestle them into the tub with this waterless shampoo that has 7,200+ five-star Amazon reviews. Formulated with 99.7% natural ingredients such as apple & honey, pH-balanced formula works to boost shine, nourish skin, and eliminate odor.
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover & Reusable Lint Roller
If you're a pet parent, chances are you've seen or heard about the miraculous Chom Chom Roller at one point or another. If you're wondering whether it's worth every penny, it's a resounding yes from us. Not only is it more effective than a regular lint roller (speaking from personal experience), it's reusable and currently on sale. In other words, there's no better time than now to move it from your wishlist to your cart!
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co. Stain & Odor Eliminator
This stain & odor eliminating spray is a tried-and-true solution with 80,300+ five-star Amazon reviews that future you will thank for stocking up on. The professional-strength formula tackles tough stains and stink embedded into a wide breadth of surfaces, including carpets, upholstery, hardwood, and tile.
Looking for more ways to pamper your pup? Meet Barkbox, the treat & toys subscription service that will earn you endless tail wags from your fur baby.