Venus Williams Wore a Broken Mirrored Dress to the 2024 Met Gala—But She's Not Superstitious About It

You can't fault Venus Williams for having a bit of a wardrobe malfunction before the 2024 Met Gala.
The tennis champion's Marc Jacobs gown looked pretty grand, covered in tiny mirrors, but it was also purposely not the easiest couture to wear.
"It's based off the theme of today, we're showing all these dresses that are too fragile to wear," Williams explained to Live From E!'s Ross Mathews on the red carpet, which on May 6 was an enchanting green to go with the "Garden of Time" dress code she was referring to. "So he wanted to bring in the fragility of mirrors—I only broke one."
The mirror crack'd while she was zipping up, she shared, "but it was too late 'cause I was already running behind!" (See how all the 2024 Met Gala fashion played out.)
And yes, she's aware what that means, if you believe in such superstition. But Williams fearlessly pressed forward—and on seven-inch heels, no less.
"Each one I break, it's seven years' bad luck," she noted cheerfully.
But this wasn't her first time headed up the storied steps outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and she remained unfazed by what less seasoned gala-goers could have taken as an inauspicious omen.
"I think I was the first athlete to come," she noted of her Met Gala debut in 2004. "And then I took a long break and then I came back again like five years ago."
Also making the scene tonight is little sister Serena Williams, who also took a shine to the dress code in a metallic Grecian gown.
