Eddie Redmayne Is Twinning in a Skirt With Wife Hannah Bagshawe at the 2024 Met Gala

What good is sitting alone in your room when you can join forces with your wife and match at the 2024 Met Gala?

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe took couple coordination to new heights, the Oscar winner wearing a tulle skirt and flowing black coat with see-through panels that mirrored the silhouette and avant garde pattern of his beloved's strapless dress, both by up-and-comer Steve O Smith. (Of course, if they weren't by the same designer, that would have been one heck of a coincidence.)

"He's had two collections and he's an extraordinary man, and an extraordinary designer," Redmayne told Vogue correspondents Ashley Graham and Gwendoline Christie on the red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. "And he paints and sort of does charcoal drawings that he transfers onto..."

He gestured toward their preciously punk ensembles. Bagshawe capped her look with a black fascinator, the lines of the hat an organic extension of her girl's-just-there-to-have-fun-style dress and pointy-toe stiletto boots. (See all the fashion making a statement on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.)