Eddie Redmayne Is Twinning in a Skirt With Wife Hannah Bagshawe at the 2024 Met Gala

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe have elevated the concept of coordinating couples to new heights at the 2024 Met Gala in matching avant garde floral looks.

By Natalie Finn May 06, 2024 11:24 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetMet GalaCouplesEddie Redmayne
What good is sitting alone in your room when you can join forces with your wife and match at the 2024 Met Gala?

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe took couple coordination to new heights, the Oscar winner wearing a tulle skirt and flowing black coat with see-through panels that mirrored the silhouette and avant garde pattern of his beloved's strapless dress, both by up-and-comer Steve O Smith. (Of course, if they weren't by the same designer, that would have been one heck of a coincidence.)

"He's had two collections and he's an extraordinary man, and an extraordinary designer," Redmayne told Vogue correspondents Ashley Graham and Gwendoline Christie on the red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. "And he paints and sort of does charcoal drawings that he transfers onto..."

He gestured toward their preciously punk ensembles. Bagshawe capped her look with a black fascinator, the lines of the hat an organic extension of her girl's-just-there-to-have-fun-style dress and pointy-toe stiletto boots. (See all the fashion making a statement on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.)

photos
Surprising Met Gala Secrets Revealed

While not his first Met Gala rodeo, Redmayne—who was just nominated for a Tony for his turn as the Emcee in a revival of Cabaret—was taking advantage of Broadway's tradition of going dark on Mondays.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I hope I wasn't too lascivious," he said in response to a bit of gushing over his performance. "I do kind of interact with some of the audience members."

But overall, "it's wonderful, we're having the most amazing time. It's in the round and there's this kind of preshow, so as you come from 52nd Street you step into this whole world of the Weimar Republic...The audiences are so electric." (Next up, he'll play an assassin inclined toward "debonair suits" and who "probably isn't rocking a tulle skirt" in a series adaptation of The Day of the Jackal, another big transformation for the chameleonic actor.)

For the evening, however, it was Redmayne and Bagshawe making their way through "The Garden of Time," stemming from this year's Costume Institute exhibit "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." And when they cozied up to each other, it was impossible to tell where one outfit ended and the other began, like two blooms planted at the same time that inevitably join together.

