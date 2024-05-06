Chrissy Teigen Shares Selfie in Neck Brace Ahead of 2024 Met Gala

Chrissy Teigen was not craving this.
Ahead of the 2024 Met Gala May 6, the cookbook author shared photos of herself wearing a neck brace, writing on her Instagram Story that she was "@ the MET!"
When fans inquired what happened the model quickly explained her neck injury was from an attempted headstand.
"OMG I'm fine," the 38-year-old added. "Everybody's reaching out. I'm OK. It's just a CVS neck band, I just can't rotate my neck because I tried to do a headstand and it didn't go well."
It's okay," she continued, "I don't need anything, I promise."
Thankfully, no injury can be so bad when she has her and John Legend's kids Luna, 8, Miles, 5, Esti, 15 months and Wren, 10 months, by her side.
"I think for me, getting to lay down with them and getting to read them stories and hear about their day and stuff," Chrissy previously told E!, "that's really special moments that you don't want to miss out on as parents."
And as her brood gets only, she can't help but crave an expansion.
"As soon as Wren is walking," Chrissy admitted, "I'm like, 'Ahh! I want another!'"
After all, the more tiny mouths, the more there is to cherish, according to John: "It's more love in the house." To which Chrissy responded, "Yes, and that's what it will be if we have a fifth!"
And while she sits out of the 2024 Met Gala, take a look at what stars like Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez and more showed up in…