Chrissy Teigen Shares Selfie in Neck Brace Ahead of 2024 Met Gala

Chrissy Teigen was not craving this.

Ahead of the 2024 Met Gala May 6, the cookbook author shared photos of herself wearing a neck brace, writing on her Instagram Story that she was "@ the MET!"

When fans inquired what happened the model quickly explained her neck injury was from an attempted headstand.

"OMG I'm fine," the 38-year-old added. "Everybody's reaching out. I'm OK. It's just a CVS neck band, I just can't rotate my neck because I tried to do a headstand and it didn't go well."

It's okay," she continued, "I don't need anything, I promise."

Thankfully, no injury can be so bad when she has her and John Legend's kids Luna, 8, Miles, 5, Esti, 15 months and Wren, 10 months, by her side.

"I think for me, getting to lay down with them and getting to read them stories and hear about their day and stuff," Chrissy previously told E!, "that's really special moments that you don't want to miss out on as parents."