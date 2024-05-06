Chrissy Teigen Shares Selfie in Neck Brace Ahead of 2024 Met Gala

Ahead of the 2024 Met Gala May 6, Chrissy Teigen shared she hurt her neck trying to do a headstand.

Chrissy Teigen was not craving this.

Ahead of the 2024 Met Gala May 6, the cookbook author shared photos of herself wearing a neck brace, writing on her Instagram Story that she was "@ the MET!"

When fans inquired what happened the model quickly explained her neck injury was from an attempted headstand.

"OMG I'm fine," the 38-year-old added. "Everybody's reaching out. I'm OK. It's just a CVS neck band, I just can't rotate my neck because I tried to do a headstand and it didn't go well."

It's okay," she continued, "I don't need anything, I promise."

Thankfully, no injury can be so bad when she has her and John Legend's kids Luna, 8, Miles, 5, Esti, 15 months and Wren, 10 months, by her side.

"I think for me, getting to lay down with them and getting to read them stories and hear about their day and stuff," Chrissy previously told E!, "that's really special moments that you don't want to miss out on as parents."

photos
Inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s $18 Million NYC Home

And as her brood gets only, she can't help but crave an expansion.

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

"As soon as Wren is walking," Chrissy admitted, "I'm like, 'Ahh! I want another!'"

After all, the more tiny mouths, the more there is to cherish, according to John: "It's more love in the house." To which Chrissy responded, "Yes, and that's what it will be if we have a fifth!"

And while she sits out of the 2024 Met Gala, take a look at what stars like ZendayaJennifer Lopez and more showed up in…

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Maison Margiela Couture.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rosalía

In custom Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Dua Lipa

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Allison Williams

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amelia Gray

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Meg Ryan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Charli XCX

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In custom Balenciaga.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Givenchy Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Camila Morrone

John Shearer/WireImage

Lana Del Rey

In custom Alexander McQueen.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Donatella Versace

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeff Goldblum

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Damson Idris

John Shearer/WireImage

Sarah Paulson

John Shearer/WireImage

Gracie Abrams

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Russell

John Shearer/WireImage

Karol G

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Cynthia Erivo

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lil Nas X

In custom LUAR.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
