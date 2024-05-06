2024 Met Gala: Tyla Gets Carried Up the Stairs in Hourglass Red Carpet Look

Tyla hit the 2024 Met Gala carpet in a head-turning look, modeled after an hourglass in a unique interpretation of the "Garden of Time" dress code.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 06, 2024 10:42 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetMet GalaCelebrities
Watch: 2024 Met Gala: Co-Chair Jennifer Lopez Glitters in a Silver See-Through Gown!

Tyla proved fashion is timeless at the 2024 Met Gala.

In fact, the "Getting Late" singer put a unique spin on the evening's "Garden of Time" dress code and chose to focus on one unique natural feature: sand. In fact, she channeled an hourglass to inspire the look. 

For her Met Gala debut, Tyla arrived in a skin-tight, sand colored strapless gown. The garment's fabric had a sandy texture to it, and the 22-year-old even sported sand-like makeup on her shoulders. Her hair was done in a short bob and, to complete the timely effect, she held a functional hourglass as a "handbag" in addition to a sleek gold necklace and earrings. (See all the celebrity red carpet looks here.)

"It's sand, basically, on material," Tyla said during Live From E!: Met Gala, "because we wanted to go with 'sands of time,' with the theme. I worked with Balmain on this look."

And while the look is a stand-out (or should we say sand-out), getting up the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic front steps in the gown did prove challenging. So much so, that Tyla needed to be carried up each section due to her limited mobility. 

photos
Celebs Who've Never Been to the Met Gala

But on whether she'd be able to sit for the dinner inside the museum, she noted it's fashion over function. 

"Who knows? They'll figure it out," she said of the conundrum. "Who cares guys? I look cute."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

2

These Foods Are Always Banned From the Met Gala Menu, Per Anna Wintour

3

Tom Cruise Poses With Kids Bella & Connor for First Time in 14 Years

Because with great fashion power, comes great fashion responsibility—and a long prep time. 

As seen in footage shared to social media, Tyla told reporters it took a "very long" time to get ready. 

"I've been up," she joked. "Just know I've been up."

For more of Tyla and all the other celebrity red carpet looks at the 2024 Met Gala, keep reading. 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

In Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Gigi Hadid

in Thom Browne.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

In Richard Quinn and Philip Treacy hat.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ayo Edebiri

In Loewe.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Mindy Kaling 

In Gaurav Gupta.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lea Michele

In Rodarte.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alex Sharp

In Balmain FW24 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Josh O'Connor 

In Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

In Chloe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steven Yeun

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

In Willy Chavarria.

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini & Bee Carrozzini

Bee in Alexander McQueen SS16 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

In Tom Ford.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky

In Tom Ford.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwendoline Christie

In custom Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

La La Anthony

In Alexander McQueen FW22 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Sabrina Harrison

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

J. Harrison Ghee

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Rebecca Hall

In Danielle Frankel.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Maleah Joi Moon

In Collina Strada SS23 RTW.

John Shearer/WireImage

Luciana Barroso Damon & Matt Damon

In Christian Dior SS22 Couture and Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Wintour

In custom Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Jared jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Wisdom Kaye

In Robert Wun.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

In Chloe.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

2

These Foods Are Always Banned From the Met Gala Menu, Per Anna Wintour

3

Tom Cruise Poses With Kids Bella & Connor for First Time in 14 Years

4

Emma Chamberlain’s Gothic Look Proves Anything Goes At the Met Gala

5

Met Gala 2024: Bad Bunny’s Look Will Send You Down the Rabbit Hole 