2024 Met Gala: Tyla Gets Carried Up the Stairs in Hourglass Red Carpet Look

Tyla proved fashion is timeless at the 2024 Met Gala.
In fact, the "Getting Late" singer put a unique spin on the evening's "Garden of Time" dress code and chose to focus on one unique natural feature: sand. In fact, she channeled an hourglass to inspire the look.
For her Met Gala debut, Tyla arrived in a skin-tight, sand colored strapless gown. The garment's fabric had a sandy texture to it, and the 22-year-old even sported sand-like makeup on her shoulders. Her hair was done in a short bob and, to complete the timely effect, she held a functional hourglass as a "handbag" in addition to a sleek gold necklace and earrings. (See all the celebrity red carpet looks here.)
"It's sand, basically, on material," Tyla said during Live From E!: Met Gala, "because we wanted to go with 'sands of time,' with the theme. I worked with Balmain on this look."
And while the look is a stand-out (or should we say sand-out), getting up the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic front steps in the gown did prove challenging. So much so, that Tyla needed to be carried up each section due to her limited mobility.
But on whether she'd be able to sit for the dinner inside the museum, she noted it's fashion over function.
"Who knows? They'll figure it out," she said of the conundrum. "Who cares guys? I look cute."
Because with great fashion power, comes great fashion responsibility—and a long prep time.
As seen in footage shared to social media, Tyla told reporters it took a "very long" time to get ready.
"I've been up," she joked. "Just know I've been up."
For more of Tyla and all the other celebrity red carpet looks at the 2024 Met Gala, keep reading.