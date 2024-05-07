From the Steps to the Streets, Here’s How To Wear This Year’s Garden of Time Theme IRL

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The moment we've all been waiting for is here and in full bloom. Celebs have now arrived at fashion's biggest night, blessing the steps with jaw-dropping customs couture fits we can't get of. With this year's exhibition being "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,", it's all about honoring fashion from the archives that are so fragile, it can never be worn again.

Andrew Bolton, the head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, told Vogue, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion."

Apart from the exhibition, this year's theme and dress code is "The Garden of Time." Florals for spring? Yes, it is groundbreaking…especially tonight. And we're here to show you all the nature-inspired styles and decay-like designs we spotted at the ball, apart from other Sleeping Beauty-inspired surrealism fits you can adopt to your IRL style in a more subtle way.

But first, understanding this year's dress code requires insight into its inspiration: J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name. Ballard, known for "The Empire of the Sun," paints a picture of Count Axel and the Countess in their idyllic world of leisure and beauty. Their villa overlooks a garden filled with crystalline flowers, yet Ballard's trademark dystopian touch lurks beneath the surface.

In this paradise, a dystopian undercurrent flows as an encroaching mob threatens their tranquility. To restore order, Count Axel must use time-reversing flowers from his garden until none remain. The story concludes with the mob overtaking the villa, now a derelict space with a neglected garden and a statue of the Count and Countess entangled in thorny plants.

Now how exactly can I wear it in real life? Keep scrolling for our street style picks inspired by this year's "The Garden of Time" theme.