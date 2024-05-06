Bend the Knee to Gwendoline Christie’s Hair-Raising Met Gala Look

Watch : Met Gala's Most Outrageous Moments: Katy Perry, Cardi B, Zendaya and More!

Let the Lannisters serve the queen. Gwendoline Christie is serving the fashion gods at the 2024 Met Gala.

The statuesque Game of Thrones alum made quite the entrance May 6 outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, her hair defying gravity in the form of an ethereal blond cloud to cap off a dramatic look that screamed fierce fairy tale.

Sort of a Red Riding Hood in reverse for the gala's "Garden of Time" dress code, Christie donned a blood-red gown and see-through black cape, all by Maison Margiela. (See all the dreamy fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.) A pop of yellow from her Christian Louboutins completed the ensemble.

By now the 6-foot-3 actress is known for taking fashion risks, always one to play with volume and eye-catching silhouettes at the countless award shows where GOT was honored over the years, but she just made her Met Gala debut last year.