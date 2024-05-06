Bend the Knee to Gwendoline Christie’s Hair-Raising Met Gala Look

Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie brought award-worthy drama to the 2024 Met Gala in a blood red gown and see-through black cape.

Let the Lannisters serve the queen. Gwendoline Christie is serving the fashion gods at the 2024 Met Gala.

The statuesque Game of Thrones alum made quite the entrance May 6 outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, her hair defying gravity in the form of an ethereal blond cloud to cap off a dramatic look that screamed fierce fairy tale.

Sort of a Red Riding Hood in reverse for the gala's "Garden of Time" dress code, Christie donned a blood-red gown and see-through black cape, all by Maison Margiela. (See all the dreamy fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.) A pop of yellow from her Christian Louboutins completed the ensemble.

By now the 6-foot-3 actress is known for taking fashion risks, always one to play with volume and eye-catching silhouettes at the countless award shows where GOT was honored over the years, but she just made her Met Gala debut last year.

"I'm someone who's had a huge passion for fashion my whole life, but I've never been before, and I'm very excited about it," she told Harper's Bazaar ahead of her first trip up those iconic steps.

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"It's of the upmost importance to me that I can express myself creatively; that comes from within me and in collaboration with other people," she explained. "I'm always involved from the minute the email from the designer comes in."

Of wearing Kim Jones for Fendi in 2023, Christie emphasized her friendship with the designer.

"For me, what I wear always starts with the designer," she explained. "I'm very interested in design, especially the craft and artistry that goes into it, and always have been. Kim Jones and I met when I was 19 years old at Central Saint Martins and we stayed friends. I'm continuously impressed by his innovation, his frame of reference and his knowledge of culture in so many different forms—I think we see that again and again in his shows, at Dior Men and now at Fendi. It's really delightful when you see that progression in art."

It's no surprise she was invited back for a repeat appearance, in honor of this year's Met Gala exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Keep reading to see all the red carpet fashion at the 2024 Met Gala:

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steven Yeun

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini & Bee Carrozzini

Bee in Alexander McQueen SS16 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

In Tom Ford.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky

In Tom Ford.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwendoline Christie

In custom Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

La La Anthony

In Alexander McQueen FW22 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Maleah Joi Moon

John Shearer/WireImage

Luciana Barroso Damon & Matt Damon

In Christian Dior SS22 Couture and Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Wintour

In custom Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Jared jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Deborah Roberts

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ben Simmons

In Thom Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jill Kargman

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Serfaty

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nichapat Suphap

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alexandra Michler Kopelman

In Emilia Wickstead SS18 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lisa Love

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Reece Feldman

In Thom Browne.

