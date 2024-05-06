Bend the Knee to Gwendoline Christie’s Hair-Raising Met Gala Look

Let the Lannisters serve the queen. Gwendoline Christie is serving the fashion gods at the 2024 Met Gala.
The statuesque Game of Thrones alum made quite the entrance May 6 outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, her hair defying gravity in the form of an ethereal blond cloud to cap off a dramatic look that screamed fierce fairy tale.
Sort of a Red Riding Hood in reverse for the gala's "Garden of Time" dress code, Christie donned a blood-red gown and see-through black cape, all by Maison Margiela. (See all the dreamy fashion at the 2024 Met Gala.) A pop of yellow from her Christian Louboutins completed the ensemble.
By now the 6-foot-3 actress is known for taking fashion risks, always one to play with volume and eye-catching silhouettes at the countless award shows where GOT was honored over the years, but she just made her Met Gala debut last year.
"I'm someone who's had a huge passion for fashion my whole life, but I've never been before, and I'm very excited about it," she told Harper's Bazaar ahead of her first trip up those iconic steps.
"It's of the upmost importance to me that I can express myself creatively; that comes from within me and in collaboration with other people," she explained. "I'm always involved from the minute the email from the designer comes in."
Of wearing Kim Jones for Fendi in 2023, Christie emphasized her friendship with the designer.
"For me, what I wear always starts with the designer," she explained. "I'm very interested in design, especially the craft and artistry that goes into it, and always have been. Kim Jones and I met when I was 19 years old at Central Saint Martins and we stayed friends. I'm continuously impressed by his innovation, his frame of reference and his knowledge of culture in so many different forms—I think we see that again and again in his shows, at Dior Men and now at Fendi. It's really delightful when you see that progression in art."
It's no surprise she was invited back for a repeat appearance, in honor of this year's Met Gala exhibit, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
Keep reading to see all the red carpet fashion at the 2024 Met Gala: