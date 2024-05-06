Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Turn 2024 Met Gala Into a Rare Date Night

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso showed off their interstellar fashion taste at the 2024 Met Gala, turning the evening into a date night.

When it comes to saving their private date nights for special occasions, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso know how to pick them.

After all, is there anywhere more festive to enjoy a night on the town than the Met Gala? And indeed, the Saving Private Ryan star and his wife of 19 years were among the lucky few to snag an invite to one of fashion's most exclusive nights. 

When it came to the evening's "Garden of Time" dress code, Matt and Luciana kept it simple. For her part, Luciana donned a white, silvery strapless gown with ruching along its bust. The dress included a matching necklace, and she finished off her look with a think silver cuff bracelet and silver clutch. (See all the stars here.)

Matt kept it equally classic, opting for a standard black tuxedo with white collared shirt and black bow tie. 

The duo were first photographed outside New York City's The Mark Hotel, conveniently located only a few blocks away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and its iconic front steps. 

This year, to match the event's dress code and "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit, the building's entry was transformed into a gorgeous garden, with flowering bushes lining the cream and forest green carpeted stairs. The walls of the carpet depict towering trees, like something out of a fairytale. 

John Shearer/WireImage

The night marks a rare outing for the couple, who tied the knot in 2005 and who share daughters Alexia, 24, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 13. The family  last appeared on a carpet together in March 2023, where Matt was joined by his wife and three younger daughters for the premiere of Matt's movie Air

To see more of Matt and Luciana's night out, as well as all the celebrity looks at the 2024 Met Gala, keep reading. 

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jennifer Lopez

In custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lily James

In Erdem.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Steven Yeun

In Thom Browne.

John Shearer/WireImage

Francesco Carrozzini & Bee Carrozzini

Bee in Alexander McQueen SS16 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Bad Bunny

In custom Maison Margiela.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth

In Tom Ford.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Elsa Pataky

In Tom Ford.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Emma Chamberlain

In custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gwendoline Christie

In custom Maison Margiela.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

La La Anthony

In Alexander McQueen FW22 RTW.

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Maleah Joi Moon

John Shearer/WireImage

Luciana Barroso Damon & Matt Damon

In Christian Dior SS22 Couture and Christian Dior.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anna Wintour

In custom Loewe.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Ashley Graham

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Jared jewelry.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Deborah Roberts

Jamie McCarthy / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ben Simmons

In Thom Browne.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jill Kargman

Dia Dipasupil / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Serfaty

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nichapat Suphap

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Alexandra Michler Kopelman

In Emilia Wickstead SS18 RTW.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lisa Love

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Reece Feldman

In Thom Browne.

