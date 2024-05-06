Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Turn 2024 Met Gala Into a Rare Date Night

Watch : Met Gala’s Best Dressed Men: Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny & More of Our Favorite Fellas!

When it comes to saving their private date nights for special occasions, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso know how to pick them.

After all, is there anywhere more festive to enjoy a night on the town than the Met Gala? And indeed, the Saving Private Ryan star and his wife of 19 years were among the lucky few to snag an invite to one of fashion's most exclusive nights.

When it came to the evening's "Garden of Time" dress code, Matt and Luciana kept it simple. For her part, Luciana donned a white, silvery strapless gown with ruching along its bust. The dress included a matching necklace, and she finished off her look with a think silver cuff bracelet and silver clutch. (See all the stars here.)

Matt kept it equally classic, opting for a standard black tuxedo with white collared shirt and black bow tie.

The duo were first photographed outside New York City's The Mark Hotel, conveniently located only a few blocks away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and its iconic front steps.