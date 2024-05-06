Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso Turn 2024 Met Gala Into a Rare Date Night

When it comes to saving their private date nights for special occasions, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso know how to pick them.
After all, is there anywhere more festive to enjoy a night on the town than the Met Gala? And indeed, the Saving Private Ryan star and his wife of 19 years were among the lucky few to snag an invite to one of fashion's most exclusive nights.
When it came to the evening's "Garden of Time" dress code, Matt and Luciana kept it simple. For her part, Luciana donned a white, silvery strapless gown with ruching along its bust. The dress included a matching necklace, and she finished off her look with a think silver cuff bracelet and silver clutch. (See all the stars here.)
Matt kept it equally classic, opting for a standard black tuxedo with white collared shirt and black bow tie.
The duo were first photographed outside New York City's The Mark Hotel, conveniently located only a few blocks away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and its iconic front steps.
This year, to match the event's dress code and "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibit, the building's entry was transformed into a gorgeous garden, with flowering bushes lining the cream and forest green carpeted stairs. The walls of the carpet depict towering trees, like something out of a fairytale.
The night marks a rare outing for the couple, who tied the knot in 2005 and who share daughters Alexia, 24, Isabella, 16, Gia, 14, and Stella, 13. The family last appeared on a carpet together in March 2023, where Matt was joined by his wife and three younger daughters for the premiere of Matt's movie Air.
To see more of Matt and Luciana's night out, as well as all the celebrity looks at the 2024 Met Gala, keep reading.