How Kim Kardashian and Lana Del Rey Became Unexpected Duo While Bonding at 2024 Met Gala

Lana Del Rey said she felt like Kim Kardashian was her "sister" as the two wore similar waist-cinching corsets to the 2024 Met Gala in New York City May 6.

You could say Lana Del Rey and Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala run-in was like snow on the beach.

In fact, the "Summetime Sadness" singer was smiling like she had won a contest as she raved over the waist-cinching looks she and the Kardashians star wore to the Metropolitan Museum of Art fundraiser May 6. (Click here to see all the red carpet fashion.)

"I feel like we have sister corset shapes going on," Lana—who donned a pale Alexander McQueen gown with a nature-inspired headpiece as a nod to the party's "Garden of Time" dress code—told Vogue in a joint interview with Kim. "Very architectural. I love it. I'm obsessed."

Likewise, the SKIMS mogul—clad in a structured Maison Margiela Couture dress made with metal lace—was equally delighted by Lana's outfit, quipping, "Look at your McQueen, baby!"

But the bonding didn't stop there. After Kim mentioned how she was just texting her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner about where to meet up at the star-studded event, Lana expressed a sense of kinship toward the 43-year-old in that she, too, is very close to her own siblings. 

"That makes me so happy," Lana told Kim, who enlisted the "Blue Jeans" artist to star in her SKIMS campaign earlier this year. "In this day and age, that's so rare."

 

The 38-year-old continued, "So when our families got to work together for SKIMS, I was so thrilled. I love that you're in a group chat."

For more celebrity encounters inside the Met Gala, keep reading.

