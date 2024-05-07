Why Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala Sweater Has the Internet Divided

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Kim Kardashian Shocks With Another Super Snatched-Waist Gown

The internet is sweating over Kim Kardashian's 2024 Met Gala look.

As stars descended upon New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art May 6 dressed in glamorous attire, the Kardashians star raised eyebrows with an unsuspecting accessory. In addition to her custom Maison Margiela Couture dress, which featured silver floral embellishments across a waist-cinching corset and sheer skirt, Kim donned a fuzzy gray sweater for her walk down the red carpet. (Click here for all the star sightings.)

And given how fashion's biggest night usually brings out to most lavish looks, the internet was utterly perplexed by the 43-year-old's choice to pair her high-glam gown with such a casual-looking cardigan.

"Kim Kardashian is definitely giving had an outfit malfunction," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "and threw on a sweater but she still ate."

Meanwhile, another user quipped, "Kim's dress had to have broken somehow bc there's no way that ugly a-- rag of a sweater was part of it."