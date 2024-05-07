Even Katy Perry's Mom Fell for Viral AI Photos of Her at the 2024 Met Gala

Katy Perry's fans, including her mom Mary Perry, believed she attended the 2024 Met Gala after fake photos of her on the red carpet circulated online.

Katy Perry is having a supernatural, extraterrestrial experience.

The "Dark Horse" singer skipped out on the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, but fans were convinced she walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (See every star arrival on the Met Gala red carpet.)

During fashion's biggest night, an image of what appeared to be Katy in a floral embroidered ballgown—a nod to "The Garden of Time" dress code—received more than 300 thousand likes on X. Another snapshot of the 39-year-old in an armored corset and leaf-adorned skirt also made the rounds online.

However, the viral photos are believed to be AI-generated. But they looked so real that even Katy's mom Mary Perry thought she went to the 2024 Met Gala. 

"Didn't know you went to the Met," Mary texted her daughter, per a screenshot shared on the superstar's May 6 Instagram. "What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose parade, you are your own float."

Sadly, the American Idol judge had to break the news to her mother. "Mom," Katy responded, "the AI got you, too. BEWARE!"

Chris Polk/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

While the "Firework" singer didn't reveal why she missed the Met Gala this year, she did post a snippet of herself in the recording studio. Although, it's unclear when the footage was taken.

As for why fans anticipated Katy's arrival at the annual fashion event? Well, Katy is a staple at the Met Gala. After all, she's attended eight times throughout the years. Plus, she hinted that she was free on May 6.

"There's no Idol on Monday," she told Extra last week about possibly going to the Met Ball. "There's only Idol next Sunday. This is our last double show...you'll just have to see if I'm going or if I'm not."

Katy's fake Met Gala photos may have caused confusion, but these stars walked the red carpet IRL. Keep reading to see all of the fabulous celebrity arrivals at the 2024 Met Gala.

