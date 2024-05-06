Tom Brady Gets Called Out for Leaving Pregnant Bridget Moynahan

Watch : Kim Kardashian Roasts Tom Brady During Netflix Special

Nikki Glaser wasn't ready to retire jokes about Tom Brady's breakup with Bridget Moynahan.

The comedian compared the former NFL quarterback's tumultuous retirement from football to him walking away from the Blue Bloods actress in 2006 while she was pregnant with their son Jack Brady during his May 5 Netflix roast.

"Seriously, Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long," Nikki joked during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. "You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough."

And the Not Safe with Nikki Glaser host wasn't done calling him out either, adding that Tom likely "didn't know she was pregnant" before quipping, "He just thought she was getting fat."

But Nikki wasn't the only one to poke fun at Tom's split from Bridget, who announced her pregnancy a few months after her December 2006 breakup with the football legend. Will Ferrell also took a shot at the 46-year-old's past relationship while on the podium during the Netflix special.