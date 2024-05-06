Tom Brady Gets Called Out for Leaving Pregnant Bridget Moynahan

Nikki Glaser wasn't ready to retire jokes about Tom Brady's breakup with Bridget Moynahan.
The comedian compared the former NFL quarterback's tumultuous retirement from football to him walking away from the Blue Bloods actress in 2006 while she was pregnant with their son Jack Brady during his May 5 Netflix roast.
"Seriously, Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long," Nikki joked during The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. "You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough."
And the Not Safe with Nikki Glaser host wasn't done calling him out either, adding that Tom likely "didn't know she was pregnant" before quipping, "He just thought she was getting fat."
But Nikki wasn't the only one to poke fun at Tom's split from Bridget, who announced her pregnancy a few months after her December 2006 breakup with the football legend. Will Ferrell also took a shot at the 46-year-old's past relationship while on the podium during the Netflix special.
"The last time this guy went truly deep, he ended up paying child support to Bridget Moynahan," Ferrell said for his bit. "I wrote that myself this morning, in the airport bathroom at LaGuardia."
As for Tom—who started dating now-ex-wife Gisele Bündchen the same month Bridget announced she was expecting—he took the jokes in stride. After all, the former Patriots player has previously shared how proud he is to be father to his 16-year-old son.
"I mean my oldest son, Jack, he's an amazing young man," Tom—who also shares kids Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, with Gisele—gushed on DeepCut with VicBlends April 12. "Straight A's. Handles himself so well in groups of people and I see him and he's 16, and I'm like how are you so mature."
Noting that Jack "puts his heart and soul into everything he does," the Super Bowl champion added, "I mean he just, he blows me away with who he is."
